Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #126 – Dynamic Arm Day

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.
These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.
UPPER BODY DAY
As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will be an upper body day mixed with some cardio.
WARMUP
- 5-10 minutes of whole body stretching
- 30 seconds arm circles
- 30 seconds leg swings
- 30 seconds jumping jacks
WORKOUT:
Starting with yesterday’s leg workout, the workouts this week will all have a cardio component in addition to strength exercises.
Round 1
- 15 regular pushups
- 60 seconds jumping jacks
- 15 bench/chair dips
- 60 seconds jog in place
- 10 burpees
- 60 seconds high knees
- 15 pike pushups
- 60 seconds jump rope (or hopping if you don’t have a jump rope)
Take 1-2 minutes rest
REPEAT WORKOUT 4 MORE TIMES, for a total of 5 rounds.
Workout Totals:
- 75 pushups
- 75 dips
- 50 burpees
- 75 pike pushups
- 5:00 jog in place
- 5:00 jumping jacks
- 5:00 high knees
- 5:00 jump rope (or hopping)
275 reps/20:00 cardio
COOLDOWN:
Remember to get some protein within 30 minutes of concluding the workout, and remember to drink plenty of water.
