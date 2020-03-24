Daily Dryland Swimming Workout #5

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

HIP STABILITY

This workout is focused on strengthening the hip muscles. The muscles around your hips are used in everything from body line to kicking for all four strokes. This workout can be done with no equipment, but if you would like a harder workout, resistance bands can be used for most of the exercises.

The Workout:

Suggestion: do 2-3 rounds of this workout, depending on how you’re feeling after round 2. If you’re unsure about any of the exercises, instructional videos for each can be found below the workout. Have a good workout!

8x lateral leg raises (each leg)

12x clam shell

12x reverse clam shell

10x standing leg raise (each leg)

15x Bridge – pause for 1 second at top

12x single leg bridge (each leg)

8x squat – hold each squat for 5 seconds

30 second wall sit

Instructional videos

Lateral leg raise:

Clam shells:

Reverse clam shell:

Standing leg raise:

Bridge:

Single leg bridge:

Squat holds: