Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #5

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Pull ups and push ups are 2 of my favorite exercises all-time, and have been ever since I was swimming. Typically when I lift, I try to focus on a couple different muscle groups, and one of my favorite days is always chest and back. Here’s a pretty killer workout for chest and back, and all you need is a pull up bar.

2x

10-20 “regular” push ups

5-15 “chin ups” (Inner Wrists face toward you)

10-20 close elbow push ups

5-15 “regular” pull ups (Inner wrists face away from you)

10-20 “wide” push ups

5-15 “wide” pull ups (Inner wrists face away from you)

Want more?!

I always like ending workouts with abs, and this one has got some burners:

3x

1:00 Push up position Hold

10 toe-to-bar leg lifts on pull up bar