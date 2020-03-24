USA Swimming: ‘We Will Work Closely With USOPC To Reschedule Olympic Trials’

USA Swimming has released a statement about the postponed 2020 Olympics, promising to reschedule the U.S. Olympic Trials “to best align with Olympic Games preparation.”

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey says the organization “will work with our athletes, coaches, teams and committees to shift our preparations, and schedule a calendar of events that properly readies our team for 2021.” There is no set timeline for Olympic rescheduling – the IOC has only said that the event will be rescheduled “to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.”

The full USA Swimming statement is below:

“In this globally unprecedented time, today’s joint announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 organizers was the responsible, though understandably difficult decision to make. We are incredibly thankful to have stood next to the USOPC, fellow U.S. national sports governing bodies and sport federations around the world in advocating for the health and safety of our athletes, members and their families. All athletes around the world can now focus on what is most important – safeguarding their health and being good global citizens in the wake of this extraordinary pandemic.

“We will work with our athletes, coaches, teams and committees to shift our preparations, and schedule a calendar of events that properly readies our team for 2021. We will work closely with the USOPC on rescheduling the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming to best align with Olympic Games preparations as further details become known.

“Most importantly, we will focus on finding ways to support our 400,000 members and their communities, and strategizing with our more than 3,000 clubs to ensure they are well-placed to come out of this stronger than ever.”

– Tim Hinchey, USA Swimming Chief Executive Officer