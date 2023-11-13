D2 Grand Valley State Picks Up Sweep Over D1 Oakland

Oakland vs Grand Valley State
- November 10, 2023
- Rochester, Mich.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
Courtesy: GVSU Athletics
Grand Valley State swept a Friday (Nov. 10) night dual at Division I foe Oakland. The #12 GVSU women claimed a 163-137 victory, while the #6 Laker men tallied a 157-142 win.
Women
400 Medley Relay – GVSU (Vittoria Proietti, Natalie Hermanowska, Alysa Wager, Angelica Angilletta) touched first in a time of 3:50.51 and third (Alice Persson, Sara Alvarez Fernandez, Kelly Shortall, Kiertsen Harmon) 3:54.29.
1650 Free – Sarah Puscas touched the wall first in a time of 17:34.45 and Kayley Gallagher hit the wall third (17:58.72).
200 Free – Lucy Hedley finished first (1:50.58) and Katie O’Connell fourth (1:55.29).
100 Back – Alice Persson finished second (58.41), followed by Staci Nation in third (59:04) and Vittoria Proietti fourth (59:05).
100 Breast – GVSU went 1-2 as Natalia Hermanowska hit the wall first (1:04.81) and Alysa Wager second (1:05.89).
200 Fly – Kelly Shortall hit the wall second (2:07.60), Gaia Tomaselli third (2:08.83) and Sarah Puscas fourth (2:09.29).
50 Free – Lucy Hedley hit the wall first (23.66) and Kiersten Harmon fifth (24.40).
1-Meter Diving – Maddie Kooistra finished third with a score of 244.95, followed by Samantha Plough in fourth (225.23) and Jess McEachern fifth (222.23).
3-Meter Diving – Maddie Kooistra finished second (259.43), Jess McEachern fourth (227.18) and Samantha Plough fifth (217.20).
100 Free – Lucy Hedley claimed another win when she touched first in a time of 51.56, while Kiersten Harmon finished fifth (53.45).
200 Back – GVSU went 1-2 with Proietti finishing first (2:04.20) and Persson second (2:04.57), while Nation touched fourth (2:07.89).
200 Breast – Hermanowska finished first in a time of 2:24.87, while Alvarez Fernandez touched fifth (2:27.78).
500 Free – GVSU goes 1-2 and 4 in the 500 free. Katie O’Connell touched first (5:05.53), Puscas second (5:10.74) and Tomaselli fourth (5:10.89).
100 Fly – Wager touched second (57.24) and Kelly Shortall sixth (58.08).
200 IM – Proietti tallied a first-place finish (2:07.81) and O’Connell fourth (2:11.83).
400 Free Relay – GVSU (Harmon, Angilletta, Hermanowska, Hedley) finished second in a time of 3:30.28.
Men
400 Medley Relay – The relay team of Thomas Zoldowski, Andrew Goh, Roger Miret Sala and Matt Bosch touched second in 3:20.61.
1650 Free – GVSU went 1-2-3 as Jon Kantzenbach touched first (16:13.77), Eric Hieber second (16:14.27) and Matt Lane third (16:15.55).
200 Free – Eric Hieber touched first (1:39.47), Matt Bosch second (1:39.54) and Austin Millard fourth (1:42.07).
100 Back – Miret Sala finished second (50.63) and Zoldowski third (51.38).
100 Breast – Goh hit the wall second (55.69) and Jona Finn Sue fifth (58.36).
200 Fly – Kantzenbach finished first in 1:52.62 and Milek Mathew fifth (1:55.02).
50 Free – Evan Scotto Divetta touched fourth (20.88) and Travis Black fifth (21.35).
3-Meter Diving – The Lakers went 1-2-3 and scored 16 points. Matthew Blommel recorded a first-place finish (264.08), Jackson Rodriguez second (230.55) and Cory Shade third (227.70).
1-Meter Diving – Blommell tallied a score of 260.10 to finish first, while Rodriguez was third (238.43) and Shade fifth (208.65).
100 Free – Bosch finished first (44.79) and Divetta Scotto fourth (46.11).
200 Back – Zoldowski hit the wall second (1:51.69) and Will Herwig fifth (1:54.77).
200 Breast – Goh recorded the win (2:02.41) and Matt Lane finished fourth (2:08.22).
500 Free – Hieber hit the wall first with an impressive 4:28.89, while Kantzenbach touched third (4:37.76) and Millard fourth (4:44.28).
100 Fly – Miret Sala touched first (49.86) and Sue fourth (50.59).
200 IM – Goh finished third (1:55.02) and Zoldowski fourth (1:55.07).
400 Free Relay – Divetta Scotto, Miret Sala, Millad and Bosch touche first (3:00.30).
Courtesy: Oakland Athletics
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Oakland Swim and Dive competed back home to take on the Lakers in a non-conference dual meet resulting in a loss for the men’s team 157-142 and a loss for the women’s team 163-137.
Despite the loss, the Golden Grizzlies put up an incredible battle against the Lakers all night totaling 15 first-place finishes in the pool.
Event Results:
400 Medley Relay
Women: Oakland A relay, second place, (3:52.08)
Men: Oakland A relay, first place, (3:19.61)
1650 Yard Freestyle
Women: Angelina Baker, second place, (17:57.79)
Men: Sean Diffenderfer, fourth place, (16:30.13)
200 Yard Freestyle
Women: Jordyn Shipps, second place (1:50.99)
Men: Jonas Cantrell, third place (1:40.58)
100 Yard Backstroke
Women: Clarissa Bezuidenhout, first place, (57.87)
Men: Harry Nicholson, first place (49.62)
100 Yard Breaststroke
Women: Barbara Bart, third place, (1:06.76)
Men: Christian Bart, first place, (54.64)
200 Yard Butterfly
Women: Ajete Eggers, first place, (2:06.43)
Men: James Hart, second place, (1:52.99)
50 Yard Freestyle
Women: Sam Thiessen, second place (24.08)
Men: Heat one; Dane Herrick, first place (21.52), heat two; Micah Scheffer, first place (20.53)
100 Yard Freestyle
Women: Heat one; Reagan Reetz, first place (57.13), heat two; Mia Keranan, second place (52.40)
Men: Heat one; Joey Countryman, first place (46.88), heat two; Christian Bart, second place (44.81)
200 Yard Backstroke
Women: Delaney Buckner, third place (2:07.82)
Men: Harry Nicholson, first place (1:49.39)
200 Yard Breaststroke
Women: Barbara Bart, second place (2:27.16)
Men: Christopher Palvadre, second place (2:02.66)
500 Yard Freestyle
Women: Nora Molnar, third place (5:10.77)
Men: Jonas Cantrell, second place (4:35.68)
100 Yard Butterfly
Women: Heat two; Jordyn Shipps, first place (55.36)
Men: Sofus Balldone, second place (49.90)
200 Yard IM
Women: Heat two; Mia Englender, second place (2:08.44)
Men: Heat one; Dane Charleston, first place (1:56.68), heat two; Jack Wike, first place (1:53.40)
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Women: Oakland’s A relay, first place (3:27.84)
Men: Oakland’s A relay, second place (3:00.53)
Women’s 3-Meter Diving
Ellie Chalifoux, first place, 285.60 final score, 9 points
Women’s 1-Meter Diving
Ellie Chalifoux, first place, 274.95 final score, 9 points
Men’s 3-Meter Diving
Liam James, fourth place, 226.20 final score, 2 points
Men’s 1-Meter Diving
Scott Scrivano, second place, 250.65 final score, 4 points
Oakland’s Individual Event Winner Leaders in 2023-24 (through 11/10/23)
Men:
Christian Bart – 6 wins
Harry Nicholson – 5 wins
Jonas Cantrell – 3 wins
Micah Scheffer – 3 wins
Colin Martin – 2 wins
Christopher Palvadre – 2 wins
Jack Wike – 2 wins
Ian Allen – 1 win
Joseph Countryman – 1 win
Dane Charleston – 1 win
Women:
Jordyn Shipps – 6 wins
Erika Pietras – 1 win
Clarissa Bezuidenhout – 1 win
Ajete Eggers – 1 win
Reagan Reetz – 1 win