D2 Grand Valley State Picks Up Sweep Over D1 Oakland

Oakland vs Grand Valley State

November 10, 2023

Rochester, Mich.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: GVSU Athletics

Grand Valley State swept a Friday (Nov. 10) night dual at Division I foe Oakland. The #12 GVSU women claimed a 163-137 victory, while the #6 Laker men tallied a 157-142 win.

Women

400 Medley Relay – GVSU ( Vittoria Proietti , Natalie Hermanowska, Alysa Wager , Angelica Angilletta ) touched first in a time of 3:50.51 and third ( Alice Persson , Sara Alvarez Fernandez, Kelly Shortall , Kiertsen Harmon) 3:54.29.

1650 Free – Sarah Puscas touched the wall first in a time of 17:34.45 and Kayley Gallagher hit the wall third (17:58.72).

200 Free – Lucy Hedley finished first (1:50.58) and Katie O’Connell fourth (1:55.29).

100 Back – Alice Persson finished second (58.41), followed by Staci Nation in third (59:04) and Vittoria Proietti fourth (59:05).

100 Breast – GVSU went 1-2 as Natalia Hermanowska hit the wall first (1:04.81) and Alysa Wager second (1:05.89).

200 Fly – Kelly Shortall hit the wall second (2:07.60), Gaia Tomaselli third (2:08.83) and Sarah Puscas fourth (2:09.29).

50 Free – Lucy Hedley hit the wall first (23.66) and Kiersten Harmon fifth (24.40).

1-Meter Diving – Maddie Kooistra finished third with a score of 244.95, followed by Samantha Plough in fourth (225.23) and Jess McEachern fifth (222.23).

3-Meter Diving – Maddie Kooistra finished second (259.43), Jess McEachern fourth (227.18) and Samantha Plough fifth (217.20).

100 Free – Lucy Hedley claimed another win when she touched first in a time of 51.56, while Kiersten Harmon finished fifth (53.45).

200 Back – GVSU went 1-2 with Proietti finishing first (2:04.20) and Persson second (2:04.57), while Nation touched fourth (2:07.89).

200 Breast – Hermanowska finished first in a time of 2:24.87, while Alvarez Fernandez touched fifth (2:27.78).

500 Free – GVSU goes 1-2 and 4 in the 500 free. Katie O’Connell touched first (5:05.53), Puscas second (5:10.74) and Tomaselli fourth (5:10.89).

100 Fly – Wager touched second (57.24) and Kelly Shortall sixth (58.08).

200 IM – Proietti tallied a first-place finish (2:07.81) and O’Connell fourth (2:11.83).

400 Free Relay – GVSU (Harmon, Angilletta, Hermanowska, Hedley) finished second in a time of 3:30.28.

Men

400 Medley Relay – The relay team of Thomas Zoldowski , Andrew Goh , Roger Miret Sala and Matt Bosch touched second in 3:20.61.

1650 Free – GVSU went 1-2-3 as Jon Kantzenbach touched first (16:13.77), Eric Hieber second (16:14.27) and Matt Lane third (16:15.55).

200 Free – Eric Hieber touched first (1:39.47), Matt Bosch second (1:39.54) and Austin Millard fourth (1:42.07).

100 Back – Miret Sala finished second (50.63) and Zoldowski third (51.38).

100 Breast – Goh hit the wall second (55.69) and Jona Finn Sue fifth (58.36).

200 Fly – Kantzenbach finished first in 1:52.62 and Milek Mathew fifth (1:55.02).

50 Free – Evan Scotto Divetta touched fourth (20.88) and Travis Black fifth (21.35).

3-Meter Diving – The Lakers went 1-2-3 and scored 16 points. Matthew Blommel recorded a first-place finish (264.08), Jackson Rodriguez second (230.55) and Cory Shade third (227.70).

1-Meter Diving – Blommell tallied a score of 260.10 to finish first, while Rodriguez was third (238.43) and Shade fifth (208.65).

100 Free – Bosch finished first (44.79) and Divetta Scotto fourth (46.11).

200 Back – Zoldowski hit the wall second (1:51.69) and Will Herwig fifth (1:54.77).

200 Breast – Goh recorded the win (2:02.41) and Matt Lane finished fourth (2:08.22).

500 Free – Hieber hit the wall first with an impressive 4:28.89, while Kantzenbach touched third (4:37.76) and Millard fourth (4:44.28).

100 Fly – Miret Sala touched first (49.86) and Sue fourth (50.59).

200 IM – Goh finished third (1:55.02) and Zoldowski fourth (1:55.07).

400 Free Relay – Divetta Scotto, Miret Sala, Millad and Bosch touche first (3:00.30).

