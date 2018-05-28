Cseh, Scozzoli Pick Up Wins At Mattia Dall’Aglio Memorial Meet

MATTIA DALL’AGLIO MEMORIAL MEET

May 26-27, 2018

LCM (50m)

Results

Imola, City

A couple of big names were in action at the 2018 Mattia Dall’Aglio Memorial Meet, held in Imola, a town in Northern Italy, on May 26th and 27th. Mattia Dall’Aglio was an Italian swimmer who passed away last August. The meet acts as the 1st stop on the 2018 Italian Swim Circuit.

Among the swimmers competing was Fabio Scozzoli, a former training partner of Dall’Aglio, who won three events. After breaking the 50 breast national record just over a month ago at the Italian Championships in 26.73, the 29-year-old sailed to a big win in that event in a respectable 27.52. That record swim has him at 3rd in the world for the year.

Scozzoli also won the 100 breast in 1:02.02, as well as an off-event win in the 50 back, taking out freestyle sprinter Marco Orsi by .02 in 27.19. Orsi had a few wins of his own in the 50 (22.98) and 100 freestyle (50.82).

The other male standout was Hungarian Laszlo Cseh, who won all four of his events. Swimming in an outdoor pool mid-season rarely yields fast results, especially when you’re 32 years of age, but Cseh was still solid in winning the 50 (24.39), 100 (54.68) and 200 fly (1:58.39), as well as the 200 IM (2:03.01).

On the women’s side, Italians Martina Carraro and Ilaria Bianchi had good showings with two wins apiece. Carraro won the 50 (31.65) and 100 breast (1:09.55), while Bianchi won the 50 (27.24) and 100 fly (1:00.27). Carlotta Zofkova also had a notable 1:02.20 performance in the women’s 100 back.