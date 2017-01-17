College Swimming Preview: 1/16/2017-1/22/2017

College swimming has already kicked off for the week with competition beginning on Monday, January 16th and continuing through the weekend. Below is a list of the D1 meets SwimSwam will be covering this weekend. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added!
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Cleveland State vs. Youngstown
|1/16
|x
|George Mason vs. LaSalle
|1/16
|x
|x
|Northwestern vs. Notre Dame
|1/16
|x
|Boston College vs. Tufts
|1/19
|x
|x
|Alabama vs. Georgia Tech
|1/20
|x
|x
|Texas &AM vs. SMU
|1/20
|x
|Missouri vs. Drury
|1/20
|x
|x
|Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron
|1/20
|x
|Arizona State vs. Stanford
|1/20
|x
|x
|Oregon State vs. Washington State
|1/20
|x
|Arizona vs. Cal
|1/20
|x
|x
|Ohio State vs. Michigan State
|1/20
|x
|x
|Wabash College vs. IUPUI
|1/20
|x
|Columbia vs. Brown
|1/20
|x
|UNLV vs. UCSB
|1/20
|x
|x
|San Diego State vs. San Diego
|1/20
|x
|Yale vs. Central Connecticut State
|1/20
|x
|Louisville vs. Notre Dame
|1/20
|x
|x
|Duke vs. Virginia
|1/20
|x
|x
|Ball State vs. Indiana State vs. Eastern Illinois
|1/20
|x
|x
|Boston College vs. Johnson State
|1/20-1/21
|x
|x
|Boise State vs. Wyomging vs. Denver
|1/20-1/21
|x
|Rutgers vs. Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
|1/20-1/21
|x
|James Madison Invitational
|1/20-1/21
|x
|Dartmouth Invitational
|1/20-1/21
|x
|x
|Grinnell Invitational
|1/20-1/21
|x
|South Dakota vs. Western Illinois
|1/20-1/21
|x
|x
|Polar Bear Diving Invitational
|1/20-1/21
|x
|x
|Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt vs. Houston
|1/20-1/21
|x
|x
|Texas A&M vs. LSU
|1/21
|x
|x
|Kentucky vs. Louisville
|1/21
|x
|x
|Georgia vs. Tennessee
|1/21
|x
|x
|Missouri vs. Missouri State
|1/21
|x
|x
|Fresno State vs. California State University East Bay
|1/21
|x
|Denver vs. Boise State vs. Colorado Mesa
|1/21
|x
|x
|Colorao State vs. Wyoming
|1/21
|x
|Nevada vs. San Jose State
|1/21
|x
|UNLV vs. UC Santa Barbara vs. Air Force
|1/21
|x
|x
|Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo
|1/21
|x
|Kansas vs. William Jewell College
|1/21
|x
|Old Dominion vs. George Washington
|1/21
|x
|x
|Fresno Pacific vs. CSU Bakersfield
|1/21
|x
|Auburn vs. Florida
|1/21
|x
|x
|Illinois vs. Nebraska
|1/21
|x
|Ohio vs. Duquesne vs. Xavier
|1/21
|x
|Indiana vs. Purdue
|1/21
|x
|x
|Iowa vs. Northwestern
|1/21
|x
|x
|Michigan State vs. Oakland
|1/21
|x
|x
|Pitt vs. Ohio State
|1/21
|x
|x
|Brown vs. Columbia
|1/21
|x
|x
|Penn State vs. Navy
|1/21
|x
|x
|Notre Dame vs. IUPUI
|1/21
|x
|x
|Miami (Fl) vs. Florida Gulf Coast
|1/21
|x
|x
|Iowa State vs. West Virginia
|1/21
|x
|Akron vs. Ohio State vs. Pittsburgh
|1/21
|x
|Eastern Michigan vs. Tiffin vs. Wayne State
|1/21
|x
|x
|Florida State vs. Alabama
|1/21
|x
|x
|Cleveland State vs. Wright State
|1/21
|x
|x
|Indiana State vs. IUPUI
|1/21
|x
|Virginia vs. UNC
|1/21
|x
|x
|George Mason vs. Army vs. Boston
|1/21
|x
|x
|Drexel v. Georgetown
|1/21
|x
|x
|Northeastern vs. Central Connecticut State
|1/21
|x
|UNC Willmington vs. UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb
|1/21
|x
|x
|Arizona vs. Stanford
|1/21
|x
|x
|Utah vs. Brigham Young
|1/21
|x
|x
|Oregon State vs. Idaho
|1/21
|x
|Cal vs. Arizona State
|1/21
|x
|Butler Invitational
|1/22
|x
|Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo
|1/22
|x
|Yale vs. Cornell
|1/22
|x
