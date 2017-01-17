College Swimming Preview: 1/16/2017-1/22/2017

Former Drury Swimmer Alleges Hazing Program That Ended His Career Former Drury University swimmer Evan Petrich came forward last week with allegations that a team hazing ritual performed on him during his freshman season left him unable to continue his swimming career. Petrich says hazing that included being locked in a basement wearing nothing but a diaper, being forced to drink a glass of water that included a live goldfish and violent “chest rubs” ultimately left him with Conversion Disorder, PTSD and chest pains that ended his swimming career.

James Magnussen Sets Sights On 2018 Commonwealth Games “I don’t even believe I’ve reached my best yet,” says 25-year-old Aussie sprinter James Magnussen as he looks to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

LA 2024 Bid Organizers Propose Groundbreaking 2-Site Opening Ceremony Two stadiums may be included in the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, should Los Angeles win the 2024 bid.