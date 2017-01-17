College Swimming Preview: 1/16/2017-1/22/2017

  January 17th, 2017

College swimming has already kicked off for the week with competition beginning on Monday, January 16th and continuing through the weekend. Below is a list of the D1 meets SwimSwam will be covering this weekend. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added!

 

Meet Date Men Women
Cleveland State vs. Youngstown 1/16 x
George Mason vs. LaSalle 1/16 x x
Northwestern vs. Notre Dame 1/16 x
Boston College vs. Tufts 1/19 x x
Alabama vs. Georgia Tech 1/20 x x
Texas &AM vs. SMU 1/20 x
Missouri vs. Drury 1/20 x x
Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron 1/20 x
Arizona State vs. Stanford 1/20 x x
Oregon State vs. Washington State 1/20 x
Arizona vs. Cal 1/20 x x
Ohio State vs. Michigan State 1/20 x x
Wabash College vs. IUPUI 1/20 x
Columbia vs. Brown 1/20 x
UNLV vs. UCSB 1/20 x x
San Diego State vs. San Diego 1/20 x
Yale vs. Central Connecticut State 1/20 x
Louisville vs. Notre Dame 1/20 x x
Duke vs. Virginia 1/20 x x
Ball State vs. Indiana State vs. Eastern Illinois 1/20 x x
Boston College vs. Johnson State 1/20-1/21 x x
Boise State vs. Wyomging vs. Denver 1/20-1/21 x
Rutgers vs. Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech 1/20-1/21 x
James Madison Invitational 1/20-1/21 x
Dartmouth Invitational 1/20-1/21 x x
Grinnell Invitational 1/20-1/21 x
South Dakota vs. Western Illinois 1/20-1/21 x x
Polar Bear Diving Invitational 1/20-1/21 x x
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt vs. Houston 1/20-1/21 x x
Texas A&M vs. LSU 1/21 x x
Kentucky vs. Louisville 1/21 x x
Georgia vs. Tennessee 1/21 x x
Missouri vs. Missouri State 1/21 x x
Fresno State vs. California State University East Bay 1/21 x
Denver vs. Boise State vs. Colorado Mesa 1/21 x x
Colorao State vs. Wyoming 1/21 x
Nevada vs. San Jose State 1/21 x
UNLV vs. UC Santa Barbara vs. Air Force 1/21 x x
Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo 1/21 x
Kansas vs. William Jewell College 1/21 x
Old Dominion vs. George Washington 1/21 x x
Fresno Pacific vs. CSU Bakersfield 1/21 x
Auburn vs. Florida 1/21 x x
Illinois vs. Nebraska 1/21 x
Ohio vs. Duquesne vs. Xavier 1/21 x
Indiana vs. Purdue 1/21 x x
Iowa vs. Northwestern 1/21 x x
Michigan State vs. Oakland 1/21 x x
Pitt vs. Ohio State 1/21 x x
Brown vs. Columbia 1/21 x x
Penn State vs. Navy 1/21 x x
Notre Dame vs. IUPUI 1/21 x x
Miami (Fl) vs. Florida Gulf Coast 1/21 x x
Iowa State vs. West Virginia 1/21 x
Akron vs. Ohio State vs. Pittsburgh 1/21 x
Eastern Michigan vs. Tiffin vs. Wayne State 1/21 x x
Florida State vs. Alabama 1/21 x x
Cleveland State vs. Wright State 1/21 x x
Indiana State vs. IUPUI 1/21 x
Virginia vs. UNC 1/21 x x
George Mason vs. Army vs. Boston 1/21 x x
Drexel v. Georgetown 1/21 x x
Northeastern vs. Central Connecticut State 1/21 x
UNC Willmington vs. UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb 1/21 x x
Arizona vs. Stanford 1/21 x x
Utah vs. Brigham Young 1/21 x x
Oregon State vs. Idaho 1/21 x
Cal vs. Arizona State 1/21 x
Butler Invitational 1/22 x
Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo 1/22 x
Yale vs. Cornell 1/22 x

