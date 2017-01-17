City Of Derby Clubs Losing Pool Space Due To Rising Moorways Costs

The trials and tribulations concerning pool space within the City of Derby, UK continues, as several high-profile clubs informed members that they can no longer use a back-up training facility as of the end of this month.

We reported in April of last year how Queen’s Leisure Center had been closed by Derby City Council due to roofing issues, and its closure mean that no public swimming pools remained open in the city. In light of these circumstances, the Council agreed to reopen Moorways Swimming Pool for clubs such as City of Derby and Derventio eXcel to maintain practice schedules. The plan was to use Moorways until Queen’s repairs were completed and the facility reopened early this year.

However, Queen’s repairs have been delayed and are now not estimated to be completed until June of this year, rendering a longer-term Moorways option as too expensive for clubs. A joint-statement released this week from the City of Derby Swimming Club, Derventio eXcel Swimming Club, Derbyshire Amateur Swimming Association and Derby City Council reads as follows,

“Originally, the essential provision of water space for Performance Clubs at Moorways was due to run until summer 2016 when the family pool was due to reopen. However, due to the need for continued essential safety work until June 2017, the costs of continued use of the water space by the performance clubs is now prohibitive. It has therefore been agreed that the clubs will find alternative facilities for use from the end of January 2017.”

Alternative training locations and timetables for Derby clubs are being determined in light of the situation. All eyes are fully upon a new, state-of-the-art 50m pool slated for the Moorways leisure site to be open by 2020.