Assumption’s Rachel Lanam Makes Open Water Rescue During Training Trip

Assumption College women’s swimming and diving team member Rachel Lanam helped a woman to safety during the Greyhounds’ winter training trip in Barbados. The senior, who grew up in Florida and was a lifeguard for two summers, noticed the woman was in distress, being pulled by a strong undertow. Lanam explained to Worcester News Tonight that she knew immediately she needed to get out to the woman and help her get safely back to the beach.

“I just knew I needed to help her in some way. Her brother tried to help her but it was just too much. I was getting fatigued so I was trying to kick as fast as I can to get us in to shore, and push off the bottom.

“If we hadn’t been swimming for as long as we have, it would have been way harder for us.

“I was happy I could have done what I did and I’m thankful that everyone was okay.”

Stuart Cromarty, the Assumption women’s swimming and diving head coach, told SwimSwam “the water was really rough and the undertow was incredible and [Lanam] put her own life at risk.”

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds created this video of their Barbados training trip. You can see the beach where the rescue took place at the 4:19 mark.