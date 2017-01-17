Ally Kleinsorgen Earns Mountain West Women’s Swimmer Of The Week

Boise State sophomore Ally Kleinsorgen is the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while San Diego State junior Alexandra Caplan has earned MW Women’s Diver of the Week honors for competition ending on January 15, 2017. It is the second accolade for Caplan this season and the sixth of her career. For Kleinsorgen, it is her first career award.
The 2017 Mountain West Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held February 15-18 at the Texas A&M Natatorium in College Station, Texas.
WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
ALLY KLEINSORGEN, BOISE STATE
Sophomore, Succasunna, New Jersey / Roxbury HS
- Earned three first-place finishes as Boise State beat Idaho, 164-128, on Saturday, January 14.
- Won the 100-yard backstroke with an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 54.98.
- Swam the leadoff leg of the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.98) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:29.50) for the team win in each event.
WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
ALEXANDRA CAPLAN, SAN DIEGO STATE
Junior, Mission Viejo, California / Mission Viejo HS
- Was the top overall finisher at the UCLA Diving Invitational from Friday, January 13-Sunday, January 15.
- Placed third in the 3-meter springboard with a preliminary score of 313.45 and a finals mark of 282.40 on Friday. Both are NCAA Zone-qualifying marks.
- Posted the fifth-best platform score of the season in the MW with a 225.40 in the prelims and followed with a 224.55 in the finals on Saturday. The prelim mark qualifies her for NCAA Zones.
- Wrapped up the meet with a third-place finish in the 1-meter springboard on Sunday. She scored a 291.00 in the prelims and a 293.70 in the finals, both are NCAA Zone-qualifying marks.
2016-17 Mountain West Women’s Swimmers of the Week
Oct. 11 – Brittany Aoyama, Sr., Boise State
Oct. 18 – McKenna Meyer, Fr., San Diego State
Oct. 25 – Genevieve Miller, Sr., Air Force
Nov. 1 – Teresa Baerens, Sr., Nevada
Nov. 8 – Kristina Hendrick, Sr., UNLV
Nov. 22 – Brittany Aoyama, Sr., Boise State
Dec. 13 – Teresa Baerens, Sr., Nevada
Jan. 10 – Brittany Aoyama, Sr., Boise State
Jan. 17 – Ally Kleinsorgen, So., Boise State
2016-17 Mountain West Women’s Divers of the Week
Oct. 11 – Zoe Lei, So., Nevada
Oct. 18 – Toma Shmitova, So., Nevada
Oct. 25 – Emily Williams, Sr., Colorado State
Nov. 1 – Toma Shmitova, So., Nevada
Nov. 8 – Sharae Zheng, Jr., Nevada
Nov. 15 – Alexandra Caplan, Jr., San Diego State
Nov. 22 – Sharae Zheng, Jr., Nevada
Dec. 13 – Cari Reiswig, Jr., San José State
Jan. 10 – Karla Contreras, Fr., Wyoming
Jan. 17 – Alexandra Caplan, Jr., San Diego State
