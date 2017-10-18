College Swimming Preview: 10/16/17 – 10/22/17

The college swim season really heats up this week with the highly-anticipated Texas-Florida-Indiana triangular meet on Friday and Saturday. That could give us a rematch in the ongoing Caeleb Dressel-Joseph Schooling rivalry, as well as pit 200 free stars Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni against each other. Archive photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com
The college swim season really heats up this week with the highly-anticipated Texas-Florida-Indiana triangular meet on Friday and Saturday. That could give us a rematch in the ongoing Caeleb Dressel-Joseph Schooling rivalry, as well as pit 200 free stars Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni against each other.
A few other top-tier programs will be competing: Georgia travels to Wisconsin and Northwestern on back-to-back days, ACC stalwarts Louisville take on Michigan, Auburn gets Texas A&M in an SEC showdown and we get to see the new-look Virginia Cavaliers under head coach Todd Desorbo take on Pitt and LSU in a tri meet.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level.
He’s an …
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!