College Swimming Preview: 10/16/17 – 10/22/17

The college swim season really heats up this week with the highly-anticipated Texas-Florida-Indiana triangular meet on Friday and Saturday. That could give us a rematch in the ongoing Caeleb Dressel-Joseph Schooling rivalry, as well as pit 200 free stars Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni against each other.

A few other top-tier programs will be competing: Georgia travels to Wisconsin and Northwestern on back-to-back days, ACC stalwarts Louisville take on Michigan, Auburn gets Texas A&M in an SEC showdown and we get to see the new-look Virginia Cavaliers under head coach Todd Desorbo take on Pitt and LSU in a tri meet.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.