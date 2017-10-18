College Swimming Preview: 10/16/17 – 10/22/17

The college swim season really heats up this week with the highly-anticipated Texas-Florida-Indiana triangular meet on Friday and Saturday. That could give us a rematch in the ongoing Caeleb Dressel-Joseph Schooling rivalry, as well as pit 200 free stars Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni against each other.

A few other top-tier programs will be competing: Georgia travels to Wisconsin and Northwestern on back-to-back days, ACC stalwarts Louisville take on Michigan, Auburn gets Texas A&M in an SEC showdown and we get to see the new-look Virginia Cavaliers under head coach Todd Desorbo take on Pitt and LSU in a tri meet.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date
Purdue vs. South Carolina Oct 19
Georgia vs. Wisconsin Oct 19
Malibu Invitational (Pepperdine University) Oct 20-21
Houston vs. Southern Methodist Oct 20
Denver vs. Air Force Oct 20
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland State Oct 20
Northwestern vs. Georgia Oct 20
Stanford vs. Utah Oct 20
La Salle vs. Drexel, Penn, Villanova Oct 20
Seattle vs. Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount Oct 20
Florida vs. Indiana, Texas Oct 20-21
Michigan State vs. Illinois Oct 20
Virginia Tech vs. Liberty, VMI, Queens (NC) Oct 20
Navy vs. Johns Hopkins, Towson Oct 20
Holy Cross vs. Southern Methodist Oct 20
Connecticut vs. Central Connecticut, St. Bonaventure Oct 20
New Mexico State vs. Wyoming Oct 20
Rice vs. North Texas Oct 20
Kansas vs. Missouri State, South Dakota Oct 20
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Oct 20
Louisville vs. Michigan Oct 20
Pittsburgh vs. Louisiana State, Virginia Oct 20
Bryant vs. Providence Oct 20
Missouri S&T vs. Delta State, Lindenwood Oct 20
Yale vs. Army Oct 20
Lafayette vs. Loyola (MD) Oct 21
Bowling Green State vs. Tiffin, Xavier Oct 21
Cornell vs. Buffalo Oct 21
Binghamton vs. Niagara Oct 21
James Madison vs. Northeastern Oct 21
Delaware vs. Washington (MD) Oct 21
CSU Pueblo vs. Denver Oct 21
Siena vs. Binghamton, Niagara Oct 21
Nebraska vs. Iowa State Oct 21
George Washington vs. Boston University Oct 21
Denison vs. Eastern Michigan Oct 21
LIU Post vs. Central Connecticut, LIU Post Oct 21
Old Dominion vs. East Carolina Oct 21
Ball State vs. Indiana (PA) Oct 21
Vermont vs. Stony Brook Oct 21
Rider vs. Lehigh Oct 21
Cincinnati vs. South Carolina Oct 21
Air Force Invitational Oct 21
Indiana Intercollegiates Oct 21
Youngstown State vs. Ohio Oct 21
West Florida vs. Tulane Oct 21
Canisius vs. Rochester Oct 21
Northwestern vs. Georgia Tech Oct 21
North Florida vs. Campbell Oct 21
Connecticut vs. Fordham Oct 21
Rice vs. Southern Methodist Oct 21
UNC Asheville vs. UNC-Wilmington Oct 21
All Wisconsin Collegiate Showcase (UW- Milwaukee) Oct 21
Wagner vs. Iona, St. Francis Brooklyn Oct 21
South Dakota State vs. Iowa Central Oct 21
UNLV vs. CSU Bakersfield Oct 21
Seton Hall vs. Monmouth (NJ), Montclair State Oct 21
Iona vs. St. Francis Brooklyn Oct 21
McKendree vs. Southern Illinois, Truman State Oct 21
Houston vs. North Texas Oct 21
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Oct 21
IUPUI vs. Western Illinois Oct 21
Umass vs. Stony Brook Oct 21
Little Rock Invitational Oct 21
Emory vs. Birmingham Southern Oct 21
Colorado School of Mines vs. Air Force Oct 22
Umass vs. Vermont Oct 22

