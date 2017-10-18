College Swimming Roundup: 10/9/17 – 10/15/17

The SMU Classic came through with some shockingly-fast early-season swims on the women’s side, with USC taking the crown by a half-point over Louisville. Elsewhere in the NCAA, Cal beat Utah in a battle of Pac-12 opponents clearly working through a heavy training cycle, and in the first major triangular of the season, the Auburn women topped Tennessee and Wisconsin while the Tennessee men took it to Auburn and the Badgers.

In case you missed any of the college swimming competition from this weekend, we’ve included the final scores below for you. If we missed any meet, please note them in the comments and we’ll get them included.