College Swimming Roundup: 10/9/17 – 10/15/17

The SMU Classic came through with some shockingly-fast early-season swims on the women’s side, with USC taking the crown by a half-point over Louisville. Elsewhere in the NCAA, Cal beat Utah in a battle of Pac-12 opponents clearly working through a heavy training cycle, and in the first major triangular of the season, the Auburn women topped Tennessee and Wisconsin while the Tennessee men took it to Auburn and the Badgers.

In case you missed any of the college swimming competition from this weekend, we’ve included the final scores below for you. If we missed any meet, please note them in the comments and we’ll get them included.

Meet Date Score
Cal vs Utah Oct 9 CAL: 186
UTAH: 114
Eastern Michigan vs northwestern Oct 11 EMU: 153 NU:141
Incarnate Word vs. Houston Oct 12
Houston 182, Incarnate Word 110
North Florida vs. Vanderbilt Oct 12 Vanderbilt: 151
UNF: 53
SMU Classic Oct 13-14 USC wins
Notre Dame vs. Michigan State, Texas A&M Oct 13-14
TAM Women 211, ND 36
Columbia vs. LIU-Brooklyn Oct 13
Results not posted
Canisius vs. Marist Oct 13 MEN:
Marist 158, Canisius 142
WOMEN:
Marist 155, Canisius 145
Indiana State vs. Illinois Oct 13
Illinois 180, Indiana State 111
Old Dominion vs. Campbell Oct 13 WOMEN:
Campbell 160, Old Dominion 101
Campbell 151, Gardner-Webb 111
Gardner-Webb 143, Old Dominion 119
MEN:
Old Dominion 155, Gardner-Webb 102
Auburn vs. Tennessee, Wisconsin Oct 13-14
WOMEN: Auburn 181, Tennessee 172
WOMEN: Auburn 205, Wisconsin 146
WOMEN: Tennessee 2014, Wisconsin 149
MEN: Tennessee 180, Auburn 173
MEN: Auburn 256, Wisconsin 97
MEN: Tennessee 180, Auburn 173
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska Oct 13
UNL: 154 UNI: 86
Miami (OH) vs. Purdue Oct 13
Army vs. Umass Oct 13
MEN:
Army 193.5, UMass 105.5
WOMEN:
Army 195, UMass 103
Minnesota-Mankato vs. UW-Eau Claire Oct 13
Mankato: 234 UWEC: 65
Duke vs. Florida State, Virginia Tech Oct 13-14
WOMEN: Virginia Tech 223.5, FSU 129.5
WOMEN: Virginia Tech 214, Duke 139
WOMEN: Duke 192.5, FSU 160.5
MEN: Virginia Tech 194.5, FSU 158.5
MEN: Virginia Tech 209, Duke 144
MEN: Florida State 208, Duke 145
Yale vs. Connecticut Oct 13 MEN:
Yale 235, Connecticut 65
WOMEN:
Yale 217, Connecticut 83
UMBC vs. Navy Oct 13
MEN: Navy 157, UMBC 135
WOMEN: Navy 168, UMBC 127
Denver vs. New Mexico (Denver Men’s Intrasquad) Oct 13
Denver 136, New Mexico 105
Boston University vs. Bucknell Oct 13 WOMEN:
Bucknell 167, Boston U 133
MEN:
Boston U 184, Bucknell 102
Cal vs. Pacific Oct 13 CAL: 158.5
PACIFIC: 100.5
Virginia vs Penn State Oct 14
WOMEN: Virginia 184, Penn State 104
MEN: Virginia 151, Penn State 149
Indiana State vs. Xavier, Olivet Oct 14
Indiana State 133, Xavier 103
Indiana State 170, Olivet-Nazarene 108
Xavier 142, Olivet-Nazarene 112
CSU Bakersfield vs. Pacific Oct 14 MEN:
CSU Bakersfield 154, Pacific 134
WOMEN:
CSU Bakersfield 184.5, Pacific 114.5
Wyoming vs. Denver Oct 14
Women: WYO 150.5, DU 149.5 Men: DU 163, WYO 138
Missouri vs. Arkansas, South Carolina Oct 14 WOMEN: South Carolina: 171, Mizzou 129 WOMEN: South Carolina: 155, Arkansas: 145 WOMEN: Arkansas: 167, Mizzou: 133 MEN: Mizzou 154, South Carolina: 144
Eastern Illinois vs. Lewis Oct 14
MEN:
Eastern Illinois 112, Lewis 93
WOMEN:
Eastern Illinois 104, Lewis 101
Washington State vs. Arizona Oct 14
ARIZONA: 161
WASHINGTON STATE: 101
Boston University vs. Bucknell Oct 14 WOMEN:
Bucknell 167, Boston U 133
MEN:
Boston U 184, Bucknell 102
Georgetown vs. Towson Oct 14 MEN:
Georgetown 153, Towson 147
WOMEN:
Towson 160, Georgetown 135
New Mexico State vs. Northern Colorado Oct 14
New Mexico State 171, Northern Colorado 127
Little Rock vs. North Texas Oct 14
North Texas 183, Little Rock 106
UW-Milwaukee vs. Grand Valley State Oct 14
Milwaukee 142, Grand Valley 101
Queens (NC) vs. Emory, Richmond Oct 14 WOMEN:Queens 169.5, Emory 92.5
MEN: Queens 187, Emory 75
Cal vs Utah Oct 14 CAL: 188.5
UTAH: 111.5
Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan Oct 15

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »