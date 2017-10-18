College Swimming Roundup: 10/9/17 – 10/15/17

The SMU Classic came through with some shockingly-fast early-season swims on the women’s side, with USC taking the crown by a half-point over Louisville. Elsewhere in the NCAA, Cal beat Utah in a battle of Pac-12 opponents clearly working through a heavy training cycle, and in the first major triangular of the season, the Auburn women topped Tennessee and Wisconsin while the Tennessee men took it to Auburn and the Badgers.
In case you missed any of the college swimming competition from this weekend, we’ve included the final scores below for you. If we missed any meet, please note them in the comments and we’ll get them included.
|Meet
|Date
|Score
|Cal vs Utah
|Oct 9
|CAL: 186
UTAH: 114
|Eastern Michigan vs northwestern
|Oct 11
|EMU: 153 NU:141
|Incarnate Word vs. Houston
|Oct 12
|
Houston 182, Incarnate Word 110
|North Florida vs. Vanderbilt
|Oct 12
|Vanderbilt: 151
UNF: 53
|SMU Classic
|Oct 13-14
|USC wins
|Notre Dame vs. Michigan State, Texas A&M
|Oct 13-14
|
TAM Women 211, ND 36
|Columbia vs. LIU-Brooklyn
|Oct 13
|
Results not posted
|Canisius vs. Marist
|Oct 13
|MEN:
Marist 158, Canisius 142
WOMEN:
Marist 155, Canisius 145
|Indiana State vs. Illinois
|Oct 13
|
Illinois 180, Indiana State 111
|Old Dominion vs. Campbell
|Oct 13
|WOMEN:
Campbell 160, Old Dominion 101
Campbell 151, Gardner-Webb 111
Gardner-Webb 143, Old Dominion 119
MEN:
Old Dominion 155, Gardner-Webb 102
|Auburn vs. Tennessee, Wisconsin
|Oct 13-14
|
WOMEN: Auburn 181, Tennessee 172
WOMEN: Auburn 205, Wisconsin 146
WOMEN: Tennessee 2014, Wisconsin 149
MEN: Tennessee 180, Auburn 173
MEN: Auburn 256, Wisconsin 97
MEN: Tennessee 180, Auburn 173
|Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska
|Oct 13
|
UNL: 154 UNI: 86
|Miami (OH) vs. Purdue
|Oct 13
|Army vs. Umass
|Oct 13
|
MEN:
Army 193.5, UMass 105.5
WOMEN:
Army 195, UMass 103
|Minnesota-Mankato vs. UW-Eau Claire
|Oct 13
|
Mankato: 234 UWEC: 65
|Duke vs. Florida State, Virginia Tech
|Oct 13-14
|
WOMEN: Virginia Tech 223.5, FSU 129.5
WOMEN: Virginia Tech 214, Duke 139
WOMEN: Duke 192.5, FSU 160.5
MEN: Virginia Tech 194.5, FSU 158.5
MEN: Virginia Tech 209, Duke 144
MEN: Florida State 208, Duke 145
|Yale vs. Connecticut
|Oct 13
|MEN:
Yale 235, Connecticut 65
WOMEN:
Yale 217, Connecticut 83
|UMBC vs. Navy
|Oct 13
|
MEN: Navy 157, UMBC 135
WOMEN: Navy 168, UMBC 127
|Denver vs. New Mexico (Denver Men’s Intrasquad)
|Oct 13
|
Denver 136, New Mexico 105
|Boston University vs. Bucknell
|Oct 13
|WOMEN:
Bucknell 167, Boston U 133
MEN:
Boston U 184, Bucknell 102
|Cal vs. Pacific
|Oct 13
|CAL: 158.5
PACIFIC: 100.5
|Virginia vs Penn State
|Oct 14
|
WOMEN: Virginia 184, Penn State 104
MEN: Virginia 151, Penn State 149
|Indiana State vs. Xavier, Olivet
|Oct 14
|
Indiana State 133, Xavier 103
Indiana State 170, Olivet-Nazarene 108
Xavier 142, Olivet-Nazarene 112
|CSU Bakersfield vs. Pacific
|Oct 14
|MEN:
CSU Bakersfield 154, Pacific 134
WOMEN:
CSU Bakersfield 184.5, Pacific 114.5
|Wyoming vs. Denver
|Oct 14
|
Women: WYO 150.5, DU 149.5 Men: DU 163, WYO 138
|Missouri vs. Arkansas, South Carolina
|Oct 14
|WOMEN: South Carolina: 171, Mizzou 129 WOMEN: South Carolina: 155, Arkansas: 145 WOMEN: Arkansas: 167, Mizzou: 133 MEN: Mizzou 154, South Carolina: 144
|Eastern Illinois vs. Lewis
|Oct 14
|
MEN:
Eastern Illinois 112, Lewis 93
WOMEN:
Eastern Illinois 104, Lewis 101
|Washington State vs. Arizona
|Oct 14
|
ARIZONA: 161
WASHINGTON STATE: 101
|Boston University vs. Bucknell
|Oct 14
|WOMEN:
Bucknell 167, Boston U 133
MEN:
Boston U 184, Bucknell 102
|Georgetown vs. Towson
|Oct 14
|MEN:
Georgetown 153, Towson 147
WOMEN:
Towson 160, Georgetown 135
|New Mexico State vs. Northern Colorado
|Oct 14
|
New Mexico State 171, Northern Colorado 127
|Little Rock vs. North Texas
|Oct 14
|
North Texas 183, Little Rock 106
|UW-Milwaukee vs. Grand Valley State
|Oct 14
|
Milwaukee 142, Grand Valley 101
|Queens (NC) vs. Emory, Richmond
|Oct 14
|WOMEN:Queens 169.5, Emory 92.5
MEN: Queens 187, Emory 75
|Cal vs Utah
|Oct 14
|CAL: 188.5
UTAH: 111.5
|Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan
|Oct 15
