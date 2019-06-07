Clovis PSS Psych Sheets Reveal A Quiet Showing

2019 Clovis Pro Swim Series

June 12-15, 2019

Clovis, CA

Psych sheets for the final stop of the Pro Swim Series have been released. This final stop will take place in Clovis, CA, in lieu of Santa Clara from previous years.

This final stop will be more quiet than the others, as many big names are at the Santa Clara International meet that is June 6-9. Counting the numbers, 26 of the 35 events have less than 32 swimmers entered, leaving empty D-finals in 9 of the events excluding distance events and potential scratches.

In the women’s 800 and 1500 free, less than 12 swimmers are entered. The men’s 800 free has 13 swimmers entered as well. As you may have guessed, the 50/100/200 free events all have more than 32 swimmers.

Appearing on the psych sheet are national teamers Leah Smith, Erica Sullivan, Mallory Comerford, Kelsi Dahlia, Townley Haas, Daniel Roy, Trey Freeman, Justin Ress, Tate Jackson, Michael Chadwick, Justin Wright, Evie Pfeifer, and Kendyl Stewart. Along with them, NCAA swimmers Catie DeLoof, Ali DeLoof, Amy Bilquist, and Louise Hansson are also scheduled to compete.

Age group phenoms Claire Tuggle and Isabelle Stadden are on the psyches while top 200 flyer 17-year-old Luca Urlando will look to make a statement in Clovis.

Notably on the pysch sheet is Matt Grevers, who came off of a great last FINA Champions Swim Series performance that featured a win in the 50 back. Former national teamer Giles Smith joins Grevers on the pysch sheets as well.

Among the international names, South African Ryan Coetzee, Canadian Sydney Pickrem, and Jamaican Alia Atkinson are scheduled for swims. At the Indy stop of the Champions series, Pickrem swam a new Canadian record in the 200 IM.