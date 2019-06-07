How to Tell College Coaches You’re Not Interested

Contributor Rick Paine is an expert on the college recruiting process. He is also the Director of Swimming at American College Connection (ACC).

ACC is a SwimSwam Partner.

Having to tell college coaches that you are not interested in their program and school is a nice problem to have, but it is a problem.

For a teenager, having to tell respected adults who have shown great interest in you that their program is not for you is cause for much consternation. This can be one of the most distasteful parts of recruiting for the recruit and the college coach.

Keep all of your options open, but if you are absolutely sure that you are not interested in a school, let the coach know right away.

Handle it with class. Let them know that you are honored that they want you to swim for them.

If a coach has spoken with you on the phone, they deserve a phone call. If you have been communicating with a coach via email, then you can email them.

Be sincere and show respect for the coach and program.

Keep it short.

Coaches are rejected by recruits every year; most will appreciate your honesty.

Most coaches will be glad that you informed them of your lack of interest so that they don’t waste their time.

Some coaches will ask why you are not interested. Give them sincere and honest answers.

Don’t make your parents do your “dirty work”. You will lose the coach’s respect if you try to pass the buck.

Here is an example of how to tactfully let a college coach know you are not interested. If you do it right, the rejected coach will have even more respect for you and you will have gained another fan and supporter.

Dear Coach _______,

I am honored that you think I could compete for your team. I have completed the difficult task of narrowing down my list of schools. Because I have such great respect for you and your program, I feel I must inform you now that I am looking elsewhere to go to school and compete. Thanks for your sincere interest. I wish you and your team much success and I hope we can remain friends.

Don’t copy this word for word. Put it into your own words and send it to coaches as soon as you are sure you are not interested.

This is not fun, but suck it up and get it done. Pat yourself on the back…it is a nice problem to have.

American College Connection is known and trusted by college coaches.

“American College Connection has been the best recruiting tool that I have experienced over the last 40 years,” former Princeton coach C. Rob Orr said. “Probably the best part of it is the follow up of honest appraisal given by Rick Paine on each candidate. His assessment has always be spot on each time I have asked his opinion on specific candidates. Using American College Connection has positively helped our program over the years.”

ACC Recruiting is a SwimSwam ad partner Go here and learn more about ACC and their team of college swimming experts.