Claire Rasmus Builds on Summer Success (Video)

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

A&M Junior Claire Rasmus had a breakout summer in 2017, finishing 7th at the Summer Nationals in the 200 free and qualifying for the World University Games. At WUGs, she finished 5th in the 200 free individually and earned relay bronze (4×100 free) and silver (4×200 free).

Rasmus has continued her streak of freestyle prowess this weekend in College Station at the Art Adamson Invite, turning out times of 4:37 in the 500 and 1:44 in the 200, both placing second behind Katie Ledecky.

