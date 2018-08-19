China’s Wang Jianjiahe Becomes First-Ever Asian Games Champion in W. 1500

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

China’s Wang Jianjiahe became the first-ever Asian Games gold medalist in the women’s 1500 free on Sunday evening in Jakarta after winning the event to start the evening session in 15:53.68. She beat out her more-heralded teammate Bingjie Li by just .22 seconds for that title.

After Li led most of the way, Wang made a big move mid-race to build a 3 second lead. Li wiped out most of that, however, in the second-to-last 50, where she split 30.4 as compared to just 32.0 for Wang. While Li was able to make up 3.1 seconds over the last 200 meters, it wasn’t enough as Wang held her off for gold.

The event i s a new one for the Asian Games, mirroring the schedule of the Olympics, which also added the event. That makes Wang the first-ever champion in the race at this meet.

Both swimmers were slower than Li’s Chinese Record in the event of 15:52.87. Both swimmers were also just short of their lifetime bests, which rank them 13th and 14th all-time, respectively.

Comparative Splits: