Charlotte Bonnet Becomes First Swimmer To Win Six Times In Bolzano

2023 INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING BOLZANO (ITA)

The 27th edition of the International Swim Meeting Bolzano wrapped up last night with Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti and versatile French racer Charlotte Bonnet dominating their respective events to close the competition.

Last night 22-year-old Ponti already topped the podium in the men’s 50m fly (22.77) and 100m IM (52.49), logging a new national record in the latter. His 100m IM outin also overwrote the previous meet record, a time of 52.79 Italian World Record holder Thomas Ceccon previously held.

On night two, Ponti put up a winning result of 49.85 to also reap gold in the men’s 100m fly decisively, beating the field by well over 3 seconds. Teammate and fellow Olympic medalist Jeremy Desplanches scored silver in 53.37 while Italy’s Tommaso Coccato wrangled up bronze in 54.01.

Ponti’s effort registered a meet record, surpassing his own 49.88 from the 2022 edition of the meet.

On his performances, Ponti stated, “I’m happy, I’ve improved since last year. Good meet, good results.”

Bonnet was similarly a one-swimmer wrecking ball, becoming the first-ever woman to win six races in a single Bolzano meet.

Yesterday in the women’s 100m IM, she erased American Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin‘s meet record of 58.72 from 2011. Bonnet got to the wall in that race in a time of 58.60 for gold.

That victory was just one of four from night one, with the 28-year-old also topping the podium in the 100m free, 50m breast and 50m fly.

Bonnet added two more golden performances to her remarkable haul, collecting the 100m breaststroke victory in 1:05.45 as well as the 50m free in 24.72.

After all was said and done, Bonnet said, “Am I the first to win six times here in Bolzano? I can’t believe it, this is good. I wanted to win every race, that was the goal.

“Saturday was tough, with four races in a short time. Today I made a good time in the 50 freestyle.”

Additional Day 2 Winners