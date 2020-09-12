Chalmers Eases Back Into Racing At Short Course South Aussie Meet

2020 DIVISION 1 MEET 1 (SOUTH AUSTRALIA)

Saturday, September 12th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, SA

SCM (25m)

Australian Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers got wet this weekend, contesting the local South Australia Division 1, Meet 1.

Racing at his training home of the SA Aquatic & Lesure Centre, Chalmers led a squad of Marion swimmers who got some short course racing under their belts, which for many, marked the first time post-coronavirus lockdown.

22-year-old King Kyle got it done for the top prize in his sole event of the 100m freestyle, hitting the wall in a casual 48.33. Splitting 23.31/25.02, Chalmers’ time tonight was well off the 45.77 notched at the ISL competition in Budapest last October, but enough to beat out Marion teammate Travis Mahoney, who snagged silver here in 50.03.

Chalmers owns a lifetime best short course 100 freestyle time of 45.54, a performance he produced on the 2018 World Cup circuit. As such, his 48.33 time here is merely indicative of where the man is at training-wise post-lockdown and pre-2020/21 season.

Chalmers is set to represent London Roar once again for ISL season 2, Mahoney is repping Aqua Centurions, while Tristan Hollard and Leiston Pickett were revealed on DC Trident’s season 2 roster.

Hollard was in action this weekend as well, clocking a time of 51.92 in that 100m free event, while taking the 100m back, his discipline speciality, in a time of 56.75. For Pickett, the breaststroke put up an early-season 2:47.99 2breast.

Olympic finalist Madi Wilson was also in the water tonight, collecting a trio of gold medals. The 26-year-old LA Current season 2 member put up a time of 53.02 in the 100m free, 27.73 in the 50m back and 24.28 in the 50m free to further kick-off her short course season.

Wilson had already competed in July, posting a lifetime best of 52.29 in the 100m free event. That new PB kept Wilson in slot #7 among the all-time Aussie women short course 100 frestylers.

Her time of 24.28 here in the 50m free marks her fastest short course time ever, overtaking her previous mark of 24.53 from the aforementioned July meet. Both outings represent Wilson’s only sub-25 second short course results ever.