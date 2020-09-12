SwimSwam Podcast: Brandt Nigro on Moving Through the Coaches Journey

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Brandt Nigro, the head coach for the Army West Point men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. Brandt takes us through his coaching journey, from volunteer to assistant to head coach and what he learned at each stop along the way. When he finally reached West Point, he had this to say about what drew him there:

“Beyond the amazing academic opportunities, leadership development, and athletic potential that Army West Point provides, it’s the people we coach and interact with each day that make this opportunity so unique and special. At Army West Point, you always feel like you are part of something bigger than yourself, bigger than just academics and athletics.”

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

