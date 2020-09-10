28 Australians Scheduled to Represent 8 Teams in Season 2 of ISL

Yesterday, the International Swimming League (ISL) announced full rosters for all ten teams in the league’s second season of competition. The rosters were revealed on the ISL website ahead of the press conference for Season 2, though there is still plenty of fluctuating going on with all of these rosters.

As it stands today, there are 28 swimmers hailing from Australia, comprised of 16 women and 12 men. The Aussies are spread across 8 teams, with only the Tokyo Frog Kings and Toronto Titans void of ‘down under’ representation.

Of the distribution of Aussies among the ISL squads for season 2, London Roar boasts the most with 9, while NY Breakers are right behind with 7.

Factoring in the existing coronavirus-related travel bans for Australian athletes and things may get dicey when competitions actually start to get underway. Not only are there interstate travel restrictions in place within Australia, but, the ban on all overseas travel stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is still in place.

SwimSwam has reached out to Swimming Australia to learn whether Australian athletes will be allowed to travel, but have not yet heard back.

And, it appears the ban will remain in place at least through December 2020. Per Executive Traveller, Australia’s extension of its ‘biosecurity emergency period’ enables the federal government to continue restrictions on overseas flights and cruise ships for an additional 3 months. As such, the order, which has been in place since March 28th will now continue through December 17th, per Health Minister Greg Hunt.

This travel ban would eliminate Aussies from traveling to any ISL-related event, including its compressed training camp and eventual competitions slated for mid-October to mid-November, in addition to the final for December.

So far, a few of those Australians have used their social media to promote their participation in season 2 of the ISL. That includes names like Bronte Campbell and Alex Graham of the London Roar. A few of the biggest names, including Cate Campbell and Cam McEvoy, have not yet, which could be read as an indication of uncertainty.

Minna Atherton, for her part, was included as part of a montage where one ‘star’ representing each team gave a pre-recorded answer to a question about the ISL season in Wednesday’s video announcement live stream.

Per the Australian government, the only exemptions for international travel granted are as follows:

people ordinarily resident in a country other than Australia

​​​airline and maritime crew and associated safety workers

New Zealand citizens holding a Special Category (Subclass 444) Visa are not permanent residents for the purposes of the Biosecurity Determination and are permitted to depart Australia. New Zealand citizens who are permanent visa holders may apply for a Commissioner’s discretion

​people engaged in the day to day conduct of outbound and inbound freight

people whose travel is associated with essential work at offshore facilities and

people travelling on official government business, including members of the Australian Defence Force

Below is the lineup of Aussie swimmers per ISL team as of Thursday, September 10th:

Energy Standard:

London Roar:

Iron:

Jessica Hansen

Aqua Centurions:

Maddie Groves

Travis Mahoney

Cali Condors:

Jack Cartwright

Meg Harris

Mitch Larkin

Clyde Lewis

Ariarne Titmus

LA Current:

Madi Wilson

DC Trident:

Tristan Hollard

Leiston Pickett

NY Breakers: