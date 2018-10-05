Chadwick, Pebley: Dynamic Duo on Team TYR and Team Elite (Video)

We caught up with Jacob Pebley and Michael Chadwick, both of whom have recently relocated to San Diego and started training with David Marsh at Team Elite, and both of whom are TYR athletes. Pebley walked us through how he struggled with confidence this summer in the pool, and his plan to get back on the right track in the coming months. Chadwick is adjusting to life in San Diego and enjoying it, as well as enjoying his new training partner with whom he gets to improve both in freestyle and backstroke.

SEE THE TYR SPORT RELEASE BELOW:

TYR Sport is proud to announce the launch of its most anticipated technical suit: The TYR Venzo™.

Unveiled today in Laguna Beach, CA, Olympic athletes and history making champions including Katie Ledecky, Ryan Lochte, Simone Manuel and Matt Grevers hit the stage to showcase the Venzo™ in front of the industry’s most prominent names and tastemakers. Working in conjunction with the TYR design team, Olympic athletes played an integral role in the production of this state-of-the-art technical suit. In addition, TYR is proud to note that the Venzo™ is manufactured in the U.S.A of imported goods, adding to the long list of attributes that set it apart from its competitors.

As the first and only technical suit in the industry to analyze drag from a microscopic perspective, the Venzo™ utilizes ultra smooth fiber to thread a frictionless, durable fabric. Designed with state-of-the-art Surface Lift Technology™, the suit prevents water from permeating its fabric, resulting in higher body position in the water.

In addition, a patent pending taping and inner textile design known as the suit’s Endo Compression Cage™ provides a shield of support for the abdominals, obliques and quadriceps. This cage not only creates a snapback effect in the water but also helps to increase distance per stroke. Working in tandem with this technology is the Venzo’s Seamless Exo Shell™, a sleek construction geared toward streamlining body position.