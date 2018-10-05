‘Aukai Lileikis Re-Emerges on U of Hawaii Roster After Leaving Cal

After competing at the University of California-Berkeley for part of the 2016-17 season, Hawai’i native ‘Aukai Lileikis is now part of the University of Hawai’i program.

Lileikis was a top recruit for Cal, coming out of high school a sub-20 second sprint freestyler with range up to the 500 free. While he raced parts of the first semester at Cal, he went without competing in the spring semester, then was off the roster during the 2017-18 season.

It’s clear that he’s still been focused on swimming, however. This spring, he’s hit best times in the 50/100/200 free and the 100 fly. At the 2018 PN Speedo Sectionals at Federal Way this March, he was 42.72/1:34.68 in the 100/200 free as well as 46.28 in the 100 fly. He also posted a PR 19.79 in the 50 free at the 2017 Hawaii Senior Champs in November.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 19.79

100y free – 42.72

200y free – 1:34.68

500y free – 4:24.26

100y back – 49.94

100y breast – 56.22

100y fly – 46.28

200y IM – 1:47.33

This summer, Lileikis continued to show progress, with a 49.75 in the 100 LCM free at U.S. Nationals as well as a 53.64 in the 100 LCM fly. It’s clear, when looking at his spread of bests, that he is on an improvement curve, and that his sprint free prowess might be complemented by a lethal 200 IM. His 1:47.33 PR is from 2015, so it’s safe to say he could take a sizable chunk off of that while at Hawai’i.

Lileikis is listed as a redshirt sophomore on Hawai’i’s 2018-19 roster. He joins a program that features 2018 NCAA finalist Metin Aydin, who placed 15th in the 200 back, along with NCAA-qualifying breaststroker Olli Kokko. Aydin, a 46.0 backstroker, and Kokko, a 52.6 breaststroker, may well team up with Lileikis and another swimmer for an NCAA-worthy medley relay.

In any case, Lileikis is about a half-second from NCAA scoring times in the 100 free and 100 fly, and will be a huge boost to the Rainbow Warriors. Their season kicks off today with an intrasquad meet.