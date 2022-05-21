Carson Foster Rips New Personal Best 1:57.28 200 Back at Mason Manta Rays Meet

2022 OH RAYS City of Mason Record Breaker Meet

May 20-22, 2020

Mason Municipal Aquatic Center, Mason, OH

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile, search “2022 OH RAYS Cityof Mason Record Breaker Meet”

Mason Manta Rays alum Carson Foster is home in Ohio racing at the City of Mason Record Breaker Meet this weekend, and boy, is he making the most of his trip home. Foster won the men’s 200 back on Friday night, roaring to a new personal best of 1:57.28. The swim takes half a second off his previous best of 1:57.70, which has stood since the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals meet when Foster was 16. Foster last swam the LCM 200 back officially in 2019, where he swam a 1:58.26.

With the swim, Foster now sits at #11 in the world this year, at least at the time this article was posted. Moreover, the time would have been good for 5th at the U.S. International Team Trials last month. The 20-year-old swam well at the International Team Trials, qualifying for the World Championships team in the 400 IM, 200 IM, and the 4×200 free relay. After last night, it seems possible we might start seeing Foster swimming the LCM 200 back more often.

Foster took his race out hard last night, splitting 27.60 and 29.29 on the first two 50s, for a 56.89 on the first 100. He faded a bit on the back half of the race, splitting 30.01 and 30.38 on the final two 50s, but that was still plenty to get him into the wall in a new PB.

Here is a split comparison between Foster’s race last night and the 1:55.01 Ryan Murphy swam to win the U.S. International Team Trials last month, which also stands as the fastest time in the world this year.