Cali Condors Announce Addition of Bobby Brewer to their Coaching Staff

The defending ISL champions Cali Condors have announced the addition of Bobby Brewer to their coaching staff. Brewer is a former U.S. National Champion and U.S. National Team member, and will be joining fellow assistant coaches Sean Schimmel and Brian Schrader alongside head coach Jeff Julian.

Brewer has been involved in the sport of swimming a variety of capacities since retiring from competing in 2000. He’s consulted with the Department of Defense’s Wounded Warriors program, serving as the head coach of the U.S. swim team at the Invictus Games in both 2016 and 2017.

Prior to that, the Atlanta native spent eight years as vice-president of Premier Management Group, where he helped manage the careers of several Olympic swimmers and coaches, including Aaron Peirsol, Jason Lezak, Amanda Beard, Eddie Reese and Jack Bauerle. Notably, Jason Lezak is the GM of the Cali Condors.

Since January of 2021, Brewer has been serving as the head coach of River City Aquatics, located in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The first match of ISL season 3 is slated to begin in less than 2 weeks, on August 26th. The Cali Condors will see their first meet of the season in Match 2, however, which is set for August 28-29, and will feature the Condors, LA Current, Tokyo Frog Kings, and NY Breakers. Season 3 of the ISL is taking place in Naples, Italy.