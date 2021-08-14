Coley Stickels & Kathie Wickstrand Join Tokyo Frog Kings Coaching Staff

Season 3 of the International Swimming League (ISL) is almost upon us, with the first match among the Energy Standard, Toronto Titans, DC Trident and Aqua Centurions set to take place August 26th & 27th.

Just one day later, additional teams are in action for match #2, including the Tokyo Frog Kings, marking the squad’s 2nd season in the league since having entered last year.

We’re familiar with the Frog Kings’ roster from an athlete perspective, with the likes of Takeshi Kawamoto and Vlad Morozov among the retained swimmers. Daiya Seto also enters the scene for the team after having represented Energy Standard in season 1 and not having competed in season 2.

However, the Tokyo Frog Kings‘ coaches have been under wraps thus far, with fans left to assume Dave Salo would continue at the helm, flanked by general manager Kosuke Kitajima.

Indeed the TKF organization has confirmed to SwimSwam that Salo and Kitajima will continue in their vital roles. However, the additional coaching staff has been built out to include head assistant coach Coley Stickels and assistant coach/home coach Kathie Wickstrand.

Stickels comes to the squad after having served as the head coach of the University of Alabama’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. He was in that role for 18 months before resigning mid-season. He then focused on training specific athletes for this year’s Olympic Games, though many of those, including former ISL participants Margo Geer and Ian Finnerty, retired prior to the Olympic Trials.

As for Wickstrand, she brings a hefty coaching resume to the Frog Kings, having coached at Northwestern, Purdue, and Illinois. She has also served as a consultant to Cal women’s coach Teri McKeever.

Although the Frog Kings had engaged Japanese assistant coaches in season 2, the squad sees season 3 as a chance to rebuild the team from the ground up.

GM Kitajima says, “We think we’ve got the tools not just to revolutionize the league but the whole swimming world with what we are trying to build.”

They plan on bringing Japanese coaches back into the fold slowly in the next few years after a solid foundation has been built with this new collection of leaders.

The Tokyo roster was majority-Japanese last season, but this year has only 8 home nation swimmers on the 33 swimmer roster.

Tokyo advanced to the semifinals of last year’s ISL season, but ultimately finished 3rd in Semifinal A to be eliminated from title contention (only the top two advanced to the final).

This year’s season got off to an inauspicious start when the Frog Kings saved by far the fewest number of swimmers from last season’s roster, and then drafting errors by head coach Salo left the team forfeiting 3 of their selections.