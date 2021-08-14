2-Time Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck Returning to Stanford for 2021-2022 Season

4-time Canadian Olympic medalist Taylor Ruck has confirmed to SwimSwam that she will be returning to Stanford this fall. Ruck competed her freshman season at Stanford during the 2018-2019 season, where she played a pivotal role in the Cardinal winning the NCAA title. She then took an Olympic redshirt for the 2019-2020 season, and spent the year training for the Olympics in Toronto. The Coronavirus global pandemic caused the 2020 Olympics to be postponed to 2021, and Ruck subsequently took an additional redshirt year for the 2020-2021 season. The 2021-2022 season will be Ruck’s redshirt sophomore season.
Ruck was one of the top swimmers in the NCAA during the 2018-2019 season, earning All-American honors in all 7 of the events in which she competed at the 2019 NCAAs. Individually, she finished 2nd in the 200 free, 2nd in the 200 back, and 3rd in the 100 back at NCAAs. Additionally, Ruck was a member of the Stanford 800 free relay, which won the NCAA title, 200 free relay, which came in 3rd, 400 free relay, which also came in 3rd, and 400 medley relay, which finished 6th.
Ruck is also the Stanford team record holder in the women’s 200 back, and is the #3 performer in NCAA history with her personal best of 1:47.59. Ruck also ties with Stanford teammate Simone Manuel for #4 all-time in the NCAA rankings (1:40.37).
Here are Ruck’s SCY (yards) personal best times:
- 50 free – 21.70
- 100 free – 46.76
- 200 free – 1:40.37
- 500 free – 4:41.38
- 100 back – 50.34
- 200 back – 1:47.59
- 200 IM – 1:57.93
- 400 IM – 4:13.96
In addition to her almost certain A finals appearances in whichever 3 individual events she chooses to race at NCAAs, Ruck will be a gigantic boost to Stanford’s relays over last year. She has a flat-start personal best of 46.76 in the 100 free, but she also famously anchored the Stanford 400 free relay in 45.99 at the 2019 NCAAs.
After finishing 9th at last year’s NCAAs, Stanford now looks poised to bounce back in a big way this season. Ruck will be returning alongside Brooke Forde, who has elected to take advantage of her 5th year eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanford also has World Record holder Regan Smith and American Record holder Torri Huske coming to Palo Alto as freshmen this fall. Ruck, Forde, Smith, and Huske are all Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists.
Smith and Ruck will make one of the most formidable duos we’ve ever seen in the NCAA. Both swimmers are likely to compete in the 100 and 200 back at NCAAs, and both are title threats. While Ruck is the #3 performer NCAA performer all-time in the 200 back, Smith is actually faster. Smith will enter the NCAA with a personal best of 1:47.16 in the 200 back, which is under the NCAA Record of 1:47.24.
Outside of the NCAA, Ruck has represented Canada at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. In 2016, she helped Canada to Bronze medals in the women’s 400 free relay and 800 free relay. Last month, Ruck swam on the Canadian 400 free and 400 medley relays, both of which won Silver.
But UVA…
They’re still way ahead..
Stanford has quite a bit of ground to make up from last year. That being said, a Smith/Bartel/Huske/Ruck Stanford 400 medley relay sounds pretty awesome.
Also could go Ruck/Bartel/Smith/Huske
The breaststroke leg is more like Raab instead if Bartel.
Oh, that’s right. I was thinking Raab was a senior last year for some reason.
Yeah no one coming close to that
Walsh/Wenger/Douglass/Walsh will be close…
How fast is Alex’s 100? Smith probably has her by at least a second, Douglass and huske will probably be even since Douglass has better unders with huske being the faster swimmer. I would think ruck will be better that g Walsh and not rlly sure about the breast. Ig we’ll see
Not sure but I think both ways would be fast, we will see who they use for what strokes.
Would use Tiltmann over Walsh probably
And the defending 200/400 medley relay is the 🐺PACK🐺. And they’re returning everyone!
💀
Berkoff – defending 100 back champ
Alons – Fly/Free A finalist
Hansson – defending 100/200 breast champ
Maccausland – Free specialist
Repeat champs!!!!
i would hope their freestyle leg is a free specialist that would seem to be necessary
3rd behind UVA and Stanford
Ruck and G Walsh has shown absolutely nothing the last year to be worried about.
Pack smashed UVA in both medley relays at NCAAs.
Backstroke – Tree/Pack tie, maybe slight edge to Tree if its Smith. Pack edge if its Ruck. Wahoos -3rd
Breast – HUGE adv Pack. Big hole for everybody else
Fly – Edge Douglass, then Alons, Tree – 3rd unless they use Huske here.
Free – everybody else trying to catch the lead of the Pack!
I forgot they had Hanson nvm
Allie Raab is the fastest returning breaststroker that Stanford has. She made finals in the 200 breast at Olympic Trials and made the semi-finals of the 100. Raab was on the medley relays last year and she will be the breaststroker again for Stanford medleys.
Think you’re forgetting about Allie Raab on breaststroke leg…she did final at Trials
Stanford has 4 active Olympians, UVA has 3? Douglass, Walsh, and…I’m blanking on the name
Emma Weyent
Emma Weyant is going to be a first year.
actually, emma weyant redshirted so she’s technically a sophomore
I’m not sure that’s what that means, technically or figuratively.
Is Paige Madden returning this year?
She is not.
A correction.. re Olympic medals. 2016 4×1 free relay bronze , 4×2 free relay bronze 2020(21) 4×1 free relay silver: 4×1 medley bronze. (She swam in only the preliminary heats of the 2020 relays not the finals) Also no mention in article of her ongoing injury and/or illness challenges that have obviously impacted her current fitness which seems a significant thing not to mention.
“injury and/or illness ” -is it your supposition or that is what it is affecting her recent performance?
seriously?
https://nationalpost.com/sports/olympics/olympic-swimming-canada-taylor-ruck-journey
oh no
A necessary addition if Stanford is going to challenge UVA. I think the team title will come down to what points Stanford can get outside of their top 4 swimmers.
Ruck had a wrist injury this year? She was really off this season. Before this year, I imagined Ruck would be where Siobhan Haughey is now in the 200 free. I look forward to her return to form.
Can we get a Stanford vs UVA dual meet? That would be epic.
Cal is no longer part of the discussion?
Mia kragh (improved rapidly this summer and has a 52.01 in her 100 fly sc, and 58.8 in LC… Very good relay contender and could very well drop a lot in that sc fly.