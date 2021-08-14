2-Time Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck Returning to Stanford for 2021-2022 Season

4-time Canadian Olympic medalist Taylor Ruck has confirmed to SwimSwam that she will be returning to Stanford this fall. Ruck competed her freshman season at Stanford during the 2018-2019 season, where she played a pivotal role in the Cardinal winning the NCAA title. She then took an Olympic redshirt for the 2019-2020 season, and spent the year training for the Olympics in Toronto. The Coronavirus global pandemic caused the 2020 Olympics to be postponed to 2021, and Ruck subsequently took an additional redshirt year for the 2020-2021 season. The 2021-2022 season will be Ruck’s redshirt sophomore season.

Ruck was one of the top swimmers in the NCAA during the 2018-2019 season, earning All-American honors in all 7 of the events in which she competed at the 2019 NCAAs. Individually, she finished 2nd in the 200 free, 2nd in the 200 back, and 3rd in the 100 back at NCAAs. Additionally, Ruck was a member of the Stanford 800 free relay, which won the NCAA title, 200 free relay, which came in 3rd, 400 free relay, which also came in 3rd, and 400 medley relay, which finished 6th.

Ruck is also the Stanford team record holder in the women’s 200 back, and is the #3 performer in NCAA history with her personal best of 1:47.59. Ruck also ties with Stanford teammate Simone Manuel for #4 all-time in the NCAA rankings (1:40.37).

Here are Ruck’s SCY (yards) personal best times:

50 free – 21.70

100 free – 46.76

200 free – 1:40.37

500 free – 4:41.38

100 back – 50.34

200 back – 1:47.59

200 IM – 1:57.93

400 IM – 4:13.96

In addition to her almost certain A finals appearances in whichever 3 individual events she chooses to race at NCAAs, Ruck will be a gigantic boost to Stanford’s relays over last year. She has a flat-start personal best of 46.76 in the 100 free, but she also famously anchored the Stanford 400 free relay in 45.99 at the 2019 NCAAs.

After finishing 9th at last year’s NCAAs, Stanford now looks poised to bounce back in a big way this season. Ruck will be returning alongside Brooke Forde, who has elected to take advantage of her 5th year eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanford also has World Record holder Regan Smith and American Record holder Torri Huske coming to Palo Alto as freshmen this fall. Ruck, Forde, Smith, and Huske are all Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists.

Smith and Ruck will make one of the most formidable duos we’ve ever seen in the NCAA. Both swimmers are likely to compete in the 100 and 200 back at NCAAs, and both are title threats. While Ruck is the #3 performer NCAA performer all-time in the 200 back, Smith is actually faster. Smith will enter the NCAA with a personal best of 1:47.16 in the 200 back, which is under the NCAA Record of 1:47.24.

Outside of the NCAA, Ruck has represented Canada at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. In 2016, she helped Canada to Bronze medals in the women’s 400 free relay and 800 free relay. Last month, Ruck swam on the Canadian 400 free and 400 medley relays, both of which won Silver.