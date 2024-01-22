Cal Women’s Water Polo Cruises Past Michigan To Cap Opening Weekend

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

FRESNO – The No. 4 California women’s water polo team capped off a strong opening weekend to the 2024 season with a 16-7 win over No. 13 Michigan early Sunday morning at the Fresno State Polo-Palooza.

Senior goalkeeper Isabel Williams wreaked havoc on the Wolverine (0-3) offense, tying a career high with 18 saves to go with four steals. With 41 saves in just three games this weekend, Williams became just the fourth Golden Bear to reach the 600-save milestone, moving past Madeline Trabucco (587 saves) in the Cal record book.

The Bears’ defense was sharp from the outset, allowing just one goal in the opening half. Cal jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, getting goals from Maddie DeMattia , Maryn Dempsey and Reagan Whitney .

Michigan struggled to keep up with the Bears in transition throughout the contest. Two quick passes from the defensive end led to another Dempsey goal midway through the second. Claire Rowell and Elena Flynn both scored on power plays to give Cal a 6-1 advantage at the half.

A fast-paced third quarter saw the teams combine for nine goals, four of which belonged to Flynn, who shined as the Bears’ offensive focal point. Flynn showed off the offensive repertoire that has resulted in two consecutive ACWPC All-American selections, as she lasered in two shots from the outside and converted a no-look backhand from center in addition to a penalty. Abbi Magee capped the period off with two more Cal goals to make it 12-4 heading into the fourth.

Leaning on their depth in the final frame, the Bears outscored Michigan for a fourth straight period. Whitney converted a 6-on-4 for her second goal of the day. Freshmen Feline Voordouw and Julia Bonaguidi scored on a counter and a penalty, respectively. Nieve Courtney got on the scoresheet for the second straight day with a deep shot that went down and in off the crossbar.

Following an afternoon exhibition against No. 5 Hawaii later today, the Bears will turn their attention to next weekend’s Cal Cup, when they will host top-three-ranked MPSF foes Stanford and UCLA, No. 11 UC Davis, and the USA Youth National Team.