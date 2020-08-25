Olympic and World Champion Caeleb Dressel drops in on this GMM takeover of the SwimSwam podcast in the middle of the ongoing pandemic. He’s fit, training well, and more of a swim nerd than I realized. If you haven’t been paying attention, checkout his Stroke Dissect videos (soon-to-be Dressel Dissects), some of the best media in swimming right now. See the latest episode here.

Now Dressel is taking the DISSECTS theme further. Dressel Dissects is just an appetizer. Launching September 14th, Dressel is offering an 11-part online program — which is LIVE — working through your mental training, technique, health, fitness and more.

Just because a swimmer is a history-maker, doesn’t make them a great swim-teacher. If you watch Dressel Dissects, then you know he’s great at this, a true master.

In other news, Dressel is gearing up and excited to be representing his International Swimming League franchise, the LA Condors, this fall. Yes, ISL is happening. Yes, Dressel plans to unleash the speed, and he’s looking forward to being on the pro team with his younger sister, Sherridon Dressel, which we reported.

