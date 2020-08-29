Stanford Men Land 20.0 Sprinter Avery Voss from Ohio for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Upper Arlington Swim Club’s Avery Voss has announced his verbal commitment to Stanford’s class of 2025, now the fifth verbal on the men’s side for fall 2021. Voss is a rising senior at Upper Arlington High School in Ohio.

I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and swimming careers at Stanford University! I want to thank my coaches, my family, and my friends for their support through this process. I can’t wait to join Stanford’s amazing community! Go Card! #fearthetree

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.02

100 free – 44.12

200 free – 1:42.56

100 fly – 51.60

At the 2020 Ohio high school division I championships, Voss was the 100 free runner-up and finished third in the 50 free. He also split a 19.78 on Upper Arlington’s 200 free relay and 44.70 on their state runner-up 400 free relay. Voss made significant gains between the 2019 Ohio state meet and 2020; he was just 20.8 in the 50 and 46.0 in the 100 in 2019 as compared to 20.2/44.5 in 2020.

Just about two weeks after the 2020 Ohio state champs, Voss competed at the MAKO Senior Circuit in long course, snagging an Olympic Trials cut in the 50m free (23.06).

Voss was the top pure sprinter in the high school class of 2021 yet to commit to an NCAA program, and he was already one of the best 50 freestylers in the entire class. Stanford is starting to really build up their future sprint free group; they have a multitude of elite sprinters in their class of 2024 after last season they had no 50 or 100 freestylers in Pac-12 A-finals.

Stanford has only recently begun adding to the class of 2025 on the men’s side, with the first verbal commit, Gabe Machado, announcing on July 1. Since then, they’ve snagged Voss along with #10 Matthew Fenlon, #13 Hayden Zheng and Hayden Kwan. Voss is the first sprinter in the class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.