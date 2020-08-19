Stanford Nabs #10 Matt Fenlon, 2019 Winter Jrs East 200 FL Champ, for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Badger Swim Club’s Matt Fenlon, ranked #10 in the high school class of 2021, has verbally committed to Stanford University’s class of 2025. Fenlon is a rising senior at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, N.Y.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:37.38

500 free – 4:21.41

100 back – 49.64

200 back – 1:45.71

100 fly – 47.26

200 fly – 1:42.53

200 IM – 1:47.74

400 IM – 3:56.35

Fenlon is one of the most versatile swimmers in the high school class of 2021, with clear strengths in fly and IM but additional prowess in mid-distance freestyle and backstroke. He’s only swum in high school competition for the 2017-18 season, his freshman year, where he won the 100 back at the 2018 New York Boys Federation Championships. At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Fenlon won the 200 fly with a lifetime best 1:42.53.

He had a major jump between the summers of 2018 and 2019; in 2018, he only raced at Junior Nationals, where his highest finish came in the 200m free at 47th (1:54.33). In 2019, Fenlon competed at U.S. Nationals, where he qualified for the 200m fly C-final with a breakout best time of 1:59.73. Fenlon had not raced the 200 fly in long course since 2016 until January 2019, when he went 2:08.06 in prelims and then 2:03.88 in finals at the Longhorn Long Course Invite. He got down to 2:02.88 in March at the ISCA Junior Championships, then 2:01.82 in April at a meet hosted by Long Island Aquatic Club. In May, he again dropped to 2:00.56 at another non-championship meet, before finally breaking two minutes for the first time at Nationals.

Fenlon wound up winning that C-final at Nationals, annihilating his new best with a 1:57.39; the time was fast enough to qualify him as the second 18 & under behind National Champion Luca Urlando for the 2019 World Junior Championships, but selection for that roster was based on overall placing and Brendan Burns had placed higher than him after going faster in prelims and making it into the B-final.

In yards, Fenlon dropped from 4:34 to 4:21 in the 500 free and from 50.5/1:45.0 to 47.2/1:42.5 in the 100 fly/200 fly from the 2018-19 season to the 2019-20 season.

Fenlon is the second-best 200 butterflier in the class, and his butterfly speed will add even more strength to a Stanford team that has a huge influx of flyers coming in their class of 2024: Andrei Minakov (50.8 LCM), Ethan Hu (45.6/1:43.6), Preston Forst (47.4/1:43.5), Jonathan Affeld (46.9/1:44.0) and Aaron Sequeira (47.2). Fenlon’s 200 fly speed is ahead of all of the incoming freshmen, however.

This is Stanford’s first ranked commit for 2021 on the men’s side. Fenlon joins Hayden Kwan and Gabe Machado in their class of 2025.

