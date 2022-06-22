2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Central
- Live Results
The 2022 FINA World Championships are more than halfway through their course–at least as far as pool swimming is concerned. On day 5, swimmers from North America wreaked havoc on the medal table with Canada and the United States coming away with 8 medals total. Teenager Summer McIntosh earned two of those medals: an individual gold in the 200 fly and a bronze in the 4 x 200 free relay, which she led off. Both efforts resulted in new World Junior Records.
FINA Day 5 Highlights
Coming Soon.
Women’s 200 Butterfly — Final
- World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009 Chinese National Games
- Championship Record: 2:03.41, Jess Jess (AUS) – 2009 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2:03.86
- 2019 World Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.78
- Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2:05.20 WJR
- Hali Flickinger (USA), 2:06.08
- Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2:06.32
- Regan Smith (USA), 2:06.79
- Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS), 2:07.01
- Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:07.85
- Helena Bach (DEN) / Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:08.12
- –
Women’s 100 Freestyle — Semi-Finals
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- Championships Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 51.96
- 2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.04
Finals Qualifiers:
- Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 52.85
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 53.02
- Torri Huske (USA), 53.04
- Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 53.18
- Cheng Yujie (CHN), 53.36
- Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 53.61
- Claire Curzan (USA), 53.62
- Marie Wattel (FRA), 53.82
Men’s 100 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships
- Championship Record: 46.91, Cesar Cesar (BRA) – 2009 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA), 47.02
- 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA), 46.96
- David Popovici (ROU), 47.58
- Maxime Grousset (FRA), 47.64
- Josh Liendo (CAN), 47.71
- Pan Zhanle (CHN), 47.79
- Brooks Curry (USA), 48.00
- Nandor Nemeth (HUN), 48.13
- Lewis Burras (GBR), 48.23
- Alessandro Miressi (ITA), 48.31
Women’s 50 Backstroke — Final
- World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) – 2018 Asian Games
- Championship Record: 27.06, Zhao Jing (CHN) – 2009 World Championships
- 2019 World Champion: Olivia Smoliga (USA), 27.33
- Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.31
- Katharine Berkoff (USA), 27.39
- Analia Pigree (FRA), 27.40
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 27.43
- Regan Smith (USA) / Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.47
- –
- Medi Harris (GBR), 27.72
- Kira Toussaint (NED), 27.80
Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Semi-Finals
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)
- Championships Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS)
- 2019 World Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:06.12
Finals Qualifiers:
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), 2:06.72
- Anton McKee (ISL), 2:08.74
- Yu Hanaguruma (JPN), 2:08.75
- Erik Persson (SWE), 2:08.84
- Matti Mattsson (FIN), 2:09.04
- Caspar Corbeau (NED), 2:09.17
- Nic Fink (USA), 2:09.23
- Ryuya Mura (JPN), 2:09.69
Men’s 200 IM — Final
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 World Championships
- Championship Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Wang Shun (CHN), 1:55.00
- 2019 World Champion: Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:56.14
- Leon Marchand (FRA), 1:55.22
- Carson Foster (USA), 1:55.71
- Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:56.22
- Chase Kalisz (USA), 1:56.43
- Tom Dean (GBR), 1:56.77
- Hubert Kos (HUN), 1:57.26
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 1:58.11
- Matt Sates (RSA), 1:58.27
Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Semi-Finals
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)
- Championships Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moller Pedersen, DEN (2013)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2:18.95
- 2019 World Champion: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.17
Finals Qualifiers:
- Jenna Strauch (AUS), 2:22.22
- Lilly King (USA), 2:22.58
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU), 2:23.66
- Kate Douglass (USA), 2:23.79
- Kelsey Wog (CAN), 2:23.82
- Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:24.06
- Abbie Wood (GBR), 2:24.46
- Francesca Fangio (ITA), 2:25.09
Men’s 200 Backstroke — Semi-Finals
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)
- Championships Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.27
- 2019 World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.40
Finals Qualifiers:
- Ryan Murphy (USA), 1:55.43
- Brodie Williams (GBR), 1:56.17
- Luke Greenbank (GBR), 1:56.42
- Mewen Tomac (FRA), 1:56.52
- Adam Telegdy (HUN), 1:56.80
- Shaine Casas (USA), 1:56.90
- Roman Mityukov (SUI), 1:57.08
- Benedek Kovacs (HUN), 1:57.12
Women’s 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay — Finals
- World Record: 7:40.33, China (2021)
Championships Record: 7:42.08, China, 2009
- 2021 Olympic Champion: China, 7:40.33
- 2019 World Champion: Australia, 7:41.50
- Relay Lineups
- United States, 7:41.45 CR
- Australia, 7:43.86
- Canada, 7:44.76
- China, 7:45.72
- Hungary, 7:57.90
- Brazil, 7:58.38
- New Zealand, 7:59.08
- Japan, 8:00.03
Great month and a half for Carson, no shame in losing to LM in any pool or distance, kid is amazing