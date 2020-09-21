Bucknell Picks Up MD Butterflier/Backstroker Sarah Culkin for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Culkin of Rockville Montgomery Swim Club in Maryland has verbally committed to Bucknell University in the Patriot League. Culkin is a senior at Good Counsel High School, and she joins Bucknell’s class of 2025.

I’m so excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bucknell University! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to this point. Go Bison!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 52.60

200 free – 1:53.82

100 back – 56.00

200 back – 2:03.05

100 fly – 55.03

200 fly – 2:05.29

200 IM – 2:05.83

At the 2020 Washington Metro Prep League Champs, Culkin placed third in both the 100 fly (55.03) and the 100 back (56.00), reaching personal bests in both events.

Culkin should be a high-impact addition to the Bison immediately; her 100 fly time is just .01 back of Bucknell’s top 2019-20 100 butterflier, Lexi Faria (55.02). She would’ve also been Bucknell’s #2 200 IMer last year and their #3 100 backstroker.

With her bests, Culkin would’ve made 2020 Patriot League Championships B-finals in both backstroke and both butterfly events, as well as the 200 IM. She joins diver Gina Hinthom in Bucknell’s class of 2025 on the women’s side.

