BU Earns Pair of Patriot League Wins With Sweep of Colgate

Boston vs Colgate

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Boston, Mass.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: BU 147, Colgate 91 Men: BU 156, Colgate 67



Courtesy: BU Athletics

BOSTON – The Boston University women’s swimming & diving team posted a 147-91 victory over Colgate on Tuesday afternoon in its final Patriot League dual of the season.

Junior Lara Mitchell , sophomore Ashley Scafetta and freshman Haley Newman won two races each and junior Sumi Cameron swept the diving events.

Juniors Madison Kim (100 fly) and Sydney Sorbello (200 IM) and freshman Stella Langenbach (100 free) each claimed a win on the day to help the Terriers improve to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Patriot League competition.

Mitchell won the 50 free in a time of 24.84 before adding another first-place finish with a 57.07 in the 100 backstroke. Scafetta won the 1,000 free by nearly 10 seconds with a time of 10:50.55 and later topped the competition in the 100 breast, posting a 1:07.07.

Newman took first in both events she entered, swimming the 200 free in 1:54.21 before taking first in the 500 free in a time of 5:06.79.

Cameron won the 3-meter dive with a score of 301.05 and also took first in teh 1-meter competition, posting a 255.45.

Sorbello touched the wall first in the 200 IM, recording a 2:11.01 while Kim was tops in the 100 fly with a time of 57.03. Langenbach posted a winning time of 54.22 in the 100 free.

The Terriers will return to action on Jan. 21 when they visit Boston College for a 1 p.m. meet.

BOSTON – The Boston University men’s swimming & diving team closed out its Patriot League dual schedule with a 156-67 home victory on Tuesday afternoon at FiRec Competition Pool.

Senior Kyle Falkstrom and sophomore Dolan Grisbaum each finished first in two events and sophomore Lyde De Hooghe swept the diving events.

Senior Sarsen Whatmore (200 free), senior Ethan Thomas (100 free), junior Justin Lee (50 free) and freshman Tony Ponomarev (100 back) also earned wins on the day to help the Terriers improve to 4-2 overall and 2-2 against Patriot League competition.

Falkstrom posted a winning time of 1:51.35 in the 200 IM and later had the top finish in the 100 breast with a time of 56.42. Grisbaum took both of the distance freestyle races, winning the 1,000 in 9:48.09 before adding another victory in the 500 (4:45.59).

In diving, de Hooghe posted a winning score of 295.50 in the 3-meter before taking the 1-meter event with a score of 229.95.

The 200 free was won by Whatmore with a time of 1:41.99 and the sprint freestyle races were won by Lee (20.94 in the 50) and Thomas (46.80 in the 100). Ponomarev was the top finisher in the 100 back with a time of 51.72.

The Terriers will return to action on Jan. 21 when they visit Boston College for a 1 p.m. meet.

Courtesy: Colgate Athletics

BOSTON, Mass. – Colgate swimming and diving opened up 2023 meets on the road, falling to the Boston University Terriers.

The Raiders won six events, including three relays in the dual meet with the Terriers.

Right out of the gate, the women’s team won the 200-yard medley relay, coming in at 1:50.02. Brooke Garretson , Regan Hau , Jordan Hurt , and Elizabeth Rainey made up the winning relay. The Raiders also took third place as Mackenzie Ferguson , Alyssa Dennis , Audrey Collins , and Danielle McNerney finished with a time of 1:52.34. For the men, the Fab Four of Matthew Szypula , Ryan Jee , Matt Freund , and Jack Lira also placed third, coming in at 1:37.36.

Colgate grabbed second through fourth place in the 1,000-yard freestyle as sophomore Peyton Wray grabbed second for the men at 10:07.07. Katie Senglaub and Alexis Burton placed third and fourth for the women, coming in at 11:07.35 and 11:15.80.

Keeping up the top three finishes, freshmen Zoe Stokes and Lira placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 1:59.40 and 1:45.69.

First years Garretson and Rainey found themselves in second and third place to finish the 50-yard freestyle at 25.29 seconds and 25.61 seconds.

Standout freshman Jee won the Raiders’ first individual event during the 100-yard freestyle grabbing first place with 50.47 seconds. For the women, Audrey Collins was a few seconds shy of first place, finishing second with 57.19 seconds.

Rainey finished the 100-yard freestyle at 55.14 seconds, less than a second short of first place to take another second-place finish for Colgate. Ferguson then found herself in third place in the 100-yard backstroke with a final time of 1:00.51.

The freshmen kept prevailing for Colgate, as Donfris and Szypula placed second and third in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:20.44 and 4:53.25.

Collins and Jee went on to win the 100-yard breaststroke, coming in at 1:07.53 and 59.37 seconds. The 100-yard breaststroke was the event the Raiders shined in, as Morgan Cecil and Hau both took second at 1:02.54 and 1:07.90, while Lanyon Mlinek and Kerry Cassidy placed third with final times of 1:14.33 and 1:04.95. Sophia Yee also placed fourth for the women, coming in at 1:16.14.

The diving squad grabbed fourth, fifth, and sixth place in the one-meter dive, as freshmen Ella Olafsson , Kate Hoover , and Ava Hammer received final scores of 22.53, 203.70, and 145.13.

Colgate wrapped up the dual meet with both teams winning the 200-yard freestyle relay. Rainey, Garretson, Stokes, and Hurt took first for the women with a time of 1:40.97, while Jee, Freund, Lira, and Cooper Luedde grabbed first for the men with a final time of 1:29.54.

Both teams also grabbed second and third place in the final relay, as Ferguson, Dennis, McNerney, and Elke Ambach were right after the winning group at 1:44.12, followed by Donfris, Hau, Mlinke, and senior Katie Hand at 1:45.62. The second and third-place relay for the men made up of Cecil, Wray, Emmet Santry , and Andrew Mazzacano came in at 1:31.73, and Szypula, followed by Jack Casavant , Alex Rose , and Luke Morneault at 1:32.05.

FROM THE SOURCE

Mark S. Randall Head Swimming and Diving Coach Ed Pretre

“This was a great meet for us. The team traveled across the country and did a great job racing. I was impressed with how they prepared themselves for the meet. They are ready to swim fast on Saturday!”

UP NEXT

Colgate closes out home meets on Saturday, Jan. 14, as American heads to Hamilton for a Senior Day showdown inside Lineberry Natatorium at 1 p.m.