USC Cruises Past UNLV in First Meet of 2023

USC vs UNLV (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL MEET)

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Uytengsu Aquatics Center

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

MEN

USC – 143 UNLV – 111

WOMEN

USC – 148 UNLV – 109

USC hosted UNLV for a men’s and women’s dual meet over the weekend to kick off 2023. The Trojans emerged victorious in both meets. There was no diving at this meet.

USC’s Justina Kozan was a double event winner, taking the women’s 100 back and 100 fly. Kozan won the 100 back in 54.91, touching nearly a second ahead of teammate Aria Bernal (55.83), who came in second. She then won the 100 fly in 55.10, this time touching ahead of teammate Anicka Delgado (55.59).

Marlene Kahler was another USC double event winner, sweeping the women’s distance events. Kahler won the women’s 1000 free in 10:10.68, touching first by a comfortable margin of seven seconds. She then went on to win the 500 free in 4:57.58, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 5:00.

USC’s Isabelle Odgers put up a solid swim in the women’s 200 breast, clocking a 2:12.69 to win the race by a large margin. Odgers also won the women’s 200 free, where she posted a 1:50.74. She even-split the race, going 55.29 on the first 100 then came home in 55.45 on the second 100.

USC swept the women’s breaststroke events, as Kaitlyn Dobler won the 100 breast in 1:01.43.

The Trojans also had a good performance in the men’s 200 breast, where Ben Dillard won with a time of 1:59.91. He established a huge early lead, touching the wall at the 100-mark over two seconds ahead of the next-closest swimmer in the field.

UNLV’s Adnan Beji was on top of things in the men’s 100 breast, swimming a 54.48 to win the event. Dillard was second there, clocking a 54.96. Dillard was out 0.19 seconds faster than Beji on the first 50, but Beji came home significantly faster.

USC’s Artem Selin swept the men’s sprint free events. Selin took the 50 free in 20.05 before winning the 100 free in 44.49.

UNLV, a program which has excelled in the men’s distance events for a while now, swept the distance events at this meet. Cameron Castro won the 1000 free in 9:30.06, building a huge early lead and holding onto it through the back half of the race. Castro then went on to win the men’s 500 free in 4:35.03, again establishing a big early lead and holding onto it.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS