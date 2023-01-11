College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 11-18, 2023

Plenty of college swimming action this week. Be sure to tune in.

Highlighting the week is the double-dual meet between Texas, Alabama, and Ohio State. The teams are some of the top in the nation according to our New Year’s rankings. The Texas women are #2, the Alabama women are #4, and the Ohio State women are #7. On the men’s side, Texas is #2, Ohio State is #10, and Alabama is #4. In addition, Hannah Bach is expected to make her return for the Buckeye women.

Also highlighting the week is the dual meet between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The men’s side is expected to be closer than the women’s as the Virginia men are #7 and the Virginia Tech men are #13.

There will also be a Big Ten showdown between Indiana and Michigan. The Michigan men won the 2021 Big Ten Championship, but in 2022 were overtaken by the Indiana men. On the women’s side, the Michigan and Indiana women were second and third at the 2022 Big Ten Championships respectively.