College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 11-18, 2023

Plenty of college swimming action this week. Be sure to tune in.
Highlighting the week is the double-dual meet between Texas, Alabama, and Ohio State. The teams are some of the top in the nation according to our New Year’s rankings. The Texas women are #2, the Alabama women are #4, and the Ohio State women are #7. On the men’s side, Texas is #2, Ohio State is #10, and Alabama is #4. In addition, Hannah Bach is expected to make her return for the Buckeye women.
Also highlighting the week is the dual meet between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The men’s side is expected to be closer than the women’s as the Virginia men are #7 and the Virginia Tech men are #13.
There will also be a Big Ten showdown between Indiana and Michigan. The Michigan men won the 2021 Big Ten Championship, but in 2022 were overtaken by the Indiana men. On the women’s side, the Michigan and Indiana women were second and third at the 2022 Big Ten Championships respectively.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Princeton vs. Navy vs. Notre Dame
|1/13 – 1/14
|X
|X
|Texas vs. Alabama vs. Ohio State
|1/14 – 1/15
|X
|X
|UVA vs. Virginia Tech
|1/14
|X
|X
|South Carolina vs. Georgia
|1/14
|X
|X
|Duke vs. NC State
|1/14
|X
|X
|WVU vs. Pitt
|1/14
|X
|X
|Indiana vs. Michigan
|1/14
|X
|X
|Cornell vs. Yale
|1/11
|X
|X
|Minnesota vs. Tampa
|1/12
|X
|X
|Bruin Diving Invite
|1/12 – 1/15
|X
|Buffalo Diving Invite (Duquesne, St. Bonaventure, Bowling Green)
|1/13 – 1/15
|X
|Oakland vs. IUPUI vs. Youngstown State
|1/13 – 1/14
|X
|X
|Iowa vs. Illinois
|1/13 – 1/14
|X
|UCLA Diving Invite (Utah, UCLA, USC, Stanford, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Cal Baptist, Denver, Pepperdine, Cal Poly, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State)
|1/13 – 1/15
|X
|X
|Georgia Southern vs UNC Asheville
|1/14 – 1/15
|X
|Dartmouth vs. Penn vs. Yale (diving)
|1/13
|X
|X
|Washington State vs. Arizona vs. NAU
|1/13
|X
|Stanford vs. Pacific
|1/13
|X
|Miami vs. FGCU
|1/13
|X
|X
|Miami vs. Houston
|1/13
|X
|X
|TCU vs. Hawaii
|1/13
|X
|X
|Penn State vs. Buffalo (Diving)
|1/13
|X
|X
|Richmond vs Villanova
|1/13
|X
|Penn State vs. Army
|1/13
|X
|X
|Brown vs. Columbia
|1/13
|X
|Queens (NC) vs Lenoir-Rhyne
|1/13
|X
|X
|Dartmouth vs. Penn vs. Yale
|1/14
|X
|X
|Brown vs. Columbia
|1/14
|X
|USC vs. UCSD
|1/14
|X
|X
|Florida vs. FAU
|1/14
|X
|X
|Arkansas vs. Little Rock
|1/14
|X
|UCLA vs. Denver
|1/14
|X
|Washington State vs. ASU
|1/14
|X
|Evansville vs. Missouri State vs. Bellarmine vs. UIC
|1/14
|X
|X
|Queens (NC) vs Gardner-Webb
|1/14
|X
|X
|South Dakota State vs St. Cloud State
|1/14
|X
|X
|Milwaukee vs. UChicago
|1/14
|X
|X
|Columbia vs. Cornell
|1/15
|X
|East Carolina vs. W&M/ODU
|1/14
|X
|W&M vs. ODU
|1/15
|X
|American v. Colgate
|1/14
|X
|X
|Bucknell v. Army
|1/14
|X
|X
|Davidson vs UNCW
|1/14
|X
|X
|George Washington vs Johns Hopkins
|1/14
|X
|X
|Campbell vs North Florida
|1/14
|X
|Rhode Island vs New Hampshire
|1/14
|X
|Saint Louis vs Butler
|1/15
|X
|UConn vs. Seton Hall
|1/15
|X
|Cincinnati vs Kenyon
|1/13
|X
|X
|Tulane vs. SMU vs. UNT vs. Rice
|1/13-1/14
|X
|Villanova vs. Providence
|1/14
|X
|Providence vs. Assumption University
|1/14
|X
|Seton Hall vs. Lehigh
|1/13
|X
|X
|Xavier Senior Celebration meet (Xavier
|1/14
|X
|X
|Wyoming vs. Air Force vs. Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Mines (D2)
|1/13-1/14
|X
|X
|Lumberjack Diving Invite (NAU, Idaho
|1/14
|X
|CSUB vs. Fresno State
|1/13
|X
|X
|Cal Baptist vs. UCSB
|1/14
|X
|X
|Rider v Lafayette
|1/14
|X
|X
|Mount St. Mary’s MD v Lafayette
|1/16
|X
|X
|Eastern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana
|1/13
|X
|X
|Pepperdine vs. Fresno State
|1/12
|X
|Pepperdine vs. San Diego State
|1/13
|X
|Cal Poly vs. Pacific
|1/14
|X
|X
|Cal Poly vs. UC Davis
|1/15
|X
|Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa
|1/13-1/14
|X
|Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State vs. Ball State
|1/14
|X
|X
|Little Rock vs. Henderson State
|1/13
|X
|Cal State East Bay vs. San Jose State
|1/13
|X
|Akron vs. Bowling Green
|1/14
|X
|UIndy vs. Eastern Michigan vs. Findlay vs. Grand Valley State
|1/13
|X
|Canisius v. Cleveland State
|1/12
|X
|X
|Canisius v. Saint Carroll
|1/14
|X
|X
|Fairfield v. La Salle
|1/14
|X
|X
|Fairfield v. Manhattan
|1/15
|X
|X
|Monmouth v. Stony Brook v. NJIT
|1/14
|X
|X
|Niagara v. Cleveland State
|1/13
|X
|X
|Niagara v. Waterloo
|1/14
|X
|X
|Saint Peter’s v. Saint Francis v. Siena
|1/14
|X
|Siena v. Vermont
|1/15
|X
|Howard vs UMBC
|1/14
|X
|X
|Liberty vs VMI
|1/14
|X
|Vermont v. Siena
|1/15
|X
|Ohio v. Marshall
|1/13
|X
|Millersville vs. St. Francis U
|1/14
|X
|Buffalo v Duquene
|1/13
|X
|St. Peter’s vs. St. Francis College
|1/14
|X
|Merchant Marines vs. St. Francis College
|1/15
|X
|X
|Valparaiso vs. Rose-Hulman (D3)
|1/13
|X
|X
|Marshall vs. James Madison
|1/14
|X
Streaming info? I can’t make it to Tuscaloosa…