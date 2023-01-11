2023 Indiana Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

INDIANA SWIM CAMP INFO

The Indiana Swimming Camp offers a unique experience that no other camp in the nation can match. The ultimate goal is to educate campers on the fundamentals of technique, racing, and training in the sport of swimming, while providing an opportunity for camaraderie with swimmers from all over the world, During this five-day camp, swim coaches will create a “profile” of each swimmer, including a stroke analysis, and a video of the swimmer underwater. The details of the profile will be recorded and e-mailed to campers as soon as possible after the session’s conclusion; the video will be made available as well in the weeks following camp.

Special Features

At the Indiana Swimming Camp, swimmers receive:

A stroke analysis

Professional instruction from a 2016 -2020 USA Olympic Coach

Two daily water sessions

Educational lectures

10:1 camper/swimmer to counselor/coach ratio

Location

The Indiana Swim Camp is held at the Counsilman/Billingsley Aquatic Center (CBAC) at 1601 Law Lane on the Indiana University campus. The CBAC is one of the nation’s leading swimming and diving facilities. The pool is 8 lanes, 50 meters by 25 yards, with a separate 8-lane, 25-yard diving well.

Eligibility

The Indiana Swim Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 8 through 18. A completed consent form (back side), a copy of the swimmers’ insurance card, and a current tetanus shot must be submitted with the camp application. No physical examination is required.

Housing

Overnight swimmers will be housed in the Eigenmann Hall located at 100 E Tenth st, Bloomington, IN 47408. Each room holds two campers and is air-conditioned. Triple $ Quads are available; please contact us for more information. Camp staff will provide supervision 24 hours a day.

Camp Details

At the beginning of the 5-day camp, swimmers will be assessed and grouped in an appropriate age and ability level. A Camp store offering drinks, snacks and apparel for sale will be open through-out the week. You may include extra money for your swimmer’s camp bank account; By sending it in prior to camp or deposit funds during check-in. Please Mail to

IU SWIM CAMP

4020 Edgewood Rd

Martinsville, IN 46151

Coaching Staff

Entering the 2022-23 season, Ray Looze is in his 17th year at the helm of both the men’s and women’s swimming programs and his 20th year of mentoring the men at Indiana University. Looze has achieved unparalleled success as both a coach and a world-class swimmer, accomplishments that he carried into his reign over the Hoosiers since his hiring in June 2002. In addition, he was a 2016 & 2020 U.S. Olympic assistant coach and the 2017 ASCA Swimming Coach of the Year.

Looze has enjoyed tremendous success, including:

In 2016, Looze and his swimmers shined at the Rio Summer Olympics, capturing four golds and six medals overall. King set an Olympic record while winning gold in the 100 breaststroke, and won gold in the 4×100 medley relay. Former IU swimmer Cody Miller won gold in the 4×100 medley relay and bronze in the 100 breaststroke. Current IU swimmer Blake Pieroni, meanwhile, captured gold in the 4×100 relay. In addition to that Team USA trio, Kennedy Goss (bronze, 4×200 relay), Ali Khalafalla, Marwan Elkamash and Anze Tavcar also competed in the Summer Games. During IU’s season, Looze guided both teams to top-10 NCAA finishes and runner-up finishes at the Big Ten Championships to earn Coach of the Year honors.

In the rescheduled Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Looze was named an assistant swimming coach for the second-straight games. Team USA earned 30 swimming medals (11G, 10S, 9B), including 10 (4G, 5S, 1B) from current and former Indiana swimmers. Both Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni won gold in the 400m Freestyle Relay and 400m Medley Relay. Silver medals were earned by Lilly King (200m Breaststroke; 400m Medley Relay)). Annie Lazor took bronze in the 200m Breaststroke.

The IU women have won four Big Ten titles and finished in the NCAA top-15 in each of the Looze’s 12 seasons

The IU men have placed in the top-10 at the NCAAs in five of the past six years and placed a Big Ten-best eighth in 2017

Looze has coached NCAA champions Lily King (2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019– 100 & 200 breaststroke), Brooklynn Snodgrass (2014 – 200 backstroke), Kate Fesenko (2010 – 200 backstroke) and Ben Hesen (2008 – 100 backstroke).

Ian Finnerty became the first Hoosier man to sweep the breaststroke events in team history. Finnerty became the first swimmer to break 50-second barrier, winning the 100 breaststroke with the fastest time in history – 49.69. The junior then won the 200 breast with a Big Ten record mark of 1:50.17.

At the NCAA Championships, Looze helped guide the men’s team to back-to-back top-3 finishes for the first time in 44 years. The Hoosier men finished in third place, winning four NCAA Championships (Vini Lanza, 100 fly; Ian Finnerty, 100 breast; Andrew Capobianco, 3-meter; 400 medley relay) for the second-straight year. Over the course of the NCAA Championships, the Hoosiers had 13 individuals earn a total of 38 All-America honors.

CAMP SESSION 1 06/04/2023 – 06/09/2023 SU – F ,

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Ages 8-18

Payment plans available

Day Camper – $675.00

Overnight camper – $850.00

CAMP SESSION 2

06/11/2023 – 06/16/2023 SU – F

Ages 8-18

Payment plans available

Day Camper – $675.00

Overnight Camper- $850.00

CAMP SESSION 3

06/18/2023 – 06/23/2023 SU – F

Ages 8-18

Payment plans available

Day Camper – $675.00

Overnight camper – $850.00

DOWNLOAD THE INDIANA SWIM CAMPS BROCHURE HERE.

