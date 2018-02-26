Bryant University Swimmer Drops 19 Seconds in 500 Free, Suffers Stroke

Hours after dropping 19 seconds from her season best (and 4 from her lifetime best) at the NEC Championships last week, Bryant University senior Nicole Salzano suffered a stroke. Salzano was rushed to the hospital, where she remains and is expected to remain for 4 weeks before “transfer to a rehab facility is even an option,” according to family members.

Her cousin has launched a GoFundMe page, which as of posting has raised $9,243 to help support her family as they deal with Salzano’s recovery and the associated costs.

Salzano was seeded 3rd heading into the final of the 500 free after her 4:59.84 in prelims, but after the seizure was unable to swim in the final. She is a two-year co-captain for Bryant. She finished 6th in the 500 free, 6th in the 100 back, and 5th in the 200 back at last year’s NEC Championship meet.

The Bryant women went on to win their first-ever NEC conference title on Saturday.

From the GoFundMe page:

Our cousin, Nicole Salzano, suffered a stroke on Thursday 2/22/18, just hours after competing in Day 2 prelims of the Northeast Conference Swimming Championships. Nicole amazingly dropped 19 seconds off her 500 Free event and jumped from 18th place into 3rd going into finals.

If you don’t know her, Nicole is 22 years old, healthy and smart. She is a senior set to graduate from Bryant University with a business degree after this semester, an athlete at the top of her game, and a 2 year co-captain of her college swim team. She is certainly not the type of person you would ever expect something like this to happen to.

Nicole is still in the ICU, and is expected to be in the hospital another 4 weeks before a transfer to rehab facility is even an option. She has had her family and friends at her bedside around the clock, cheering on her miraculous gains and supporting her through unfortunate setbacks. This tragic event has rattled our family, however we remain firmly optimistic in her recovery.

Nicole has a long road ahead of her, but she is a fighter. She is strong and is already showing her doctors, friends, and family just how determined she is.

Her parents, Jim and AnnMarie, as well as her sister, Nina have suddenly had to put their lives on hold. In this time of pain, hurt, and confusion, medical bills should be of the least concern. We are starting this GoFundMe page in an effort to ease the enormous financial burden from her parents’ shoulders.

We will try and keep this page updated with the most recent information, as possible.

Thank you so much for your time and consideration. Any little bit helps!

Sincerely,

Nicole’s cousins

– Jamie, Glenn, Lauren, Taylor, AJ, Amy, Kevin, Brendan, Samantha, Danielle, Matthew, Alyssa