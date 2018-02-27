Competitor Coach of the Month: Todd Desorbo, Virginia

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Back in September, 84% of SwimSwam voters predicted more rookie-year success for head coach Todd Desorbo at Virginia than for his predecessor Augie Busch who took over in Arizona. Boy did y’all nail it.

Desorbo’s impact was measurable at both the men’s and women’s ACC Championships, where the Virginia Cavaliers exploded back onto the ACC scene.

The Virginia women weren’t exactly in need of a turnaround, having won 9 of the past 10 conference titles before Desorbo’s arrival. But with the graduation of key NCAA scorers Leah Smith, Laura Simon, Kaitlyn Jones and Ellen Thomas, the cupboards were awfully bare in Charlottesville.

But Desorbo’s crew dominated, led by a stellar sprint group that won all three freestyle relays and placed 13 swimmers into A finals between the 50, 100 and 200 frees.

Then the next week, Desorbo hit the road with the Cavalier men, a group who had fallen on extremely hard times and finished just 6th at the ACC Championships in 2017.

Those men outscored their projections by about 150 points, finishing 3rd as a group and far overperforming compared to expectations.

Desorbo’s first season in Charlottesville should have Virginia fans incredibly excited for the future of the program.

