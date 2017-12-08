Brown University Investigating Men’s Swim & Dive For Hazing, Vandalism

Brown University is launching an investigation into hazing allegations regarding the school’s men’s swimming & diving team, the campus newspaper reports.

The investigation began on Nov 29, according to the Brown Daily Herald. The allegations focus on the night of October 7, an evening in which the newspaper reports new team members “vandalized University property, were instructed to perform a skit and vomited after excessive drinking.”

A new member of the team passed along screenshots of conversations to the Herald, requesting anonymity out of fear of retaliation from teammates. The newspaper reports that it saw a photo of “seven individuals stripped down to their bathing suits or underwear standing in front of the Van Wickle Gates,” as well as a photo of two people smashing bottles of Smirnoff Ice against a campus statue of Marcus Aurelius.

The newspaper also says it was provided an audio recording of a Nov 14 team meeting in which a team captain talked about a team tradition of “smashing the ‘Ices’ against the statues.”

The Herald report goes on to reference a photo of a new team member with the word “Oedipus” and a drawing of a penis on his bare back and a script for a skit performed by the freshmen at an off-campus house for upperclassmen. The NCAA does officially categorize “stunt or skit nights, with degrading, crude or humiliating acts” as hazing.

The Herald reports that on Nov. 29, upperclassmen collected new team members from their rooms and gave them bottles of Tabasco sauce and vodka to drink. Audio recordings referenced two new team members who vomited due to drinking that night, and a member of the women’s team said she was told by the men’s team that Emergency Medical Services had been called for one male team member who had drunk too much.

Worse still, the recording of a team meeting provided to the Herald features a team captain telling new team members to categorically deny any hazing allegations. “There’s things that are out there that could be damaging, it’s just about how we spin it right now,” the captain said, according to the Herald.

The school paper also reports that the Brown women’s team is under investigation for events that took place on the same night – October 7 – though the school says that investigation is into “unrelated conduct,” and the paper says that investigation regards “possible underage drinking.”

We reached out to Brown’s athletic department for comment but have not yet received a response. The Herald reports that it has reached out to the swimming & diving coaching staff with no reply, and that the men’s team captains “set up multiple meetings with The Herald but failed to appear and have denied multiple requests to comment.”

This is the third potentially team-wide disciplinary incident to crop up within the Ivy League in the past year or so. Princeton suspended its entire men’s swimming & diving team for all of last season after offensive content was found in a team listserv. Dartmouth cancelled three meets, the team’s winter training trip and put the women’s swim team on probation over the summer over a “sexualized PowerPoint” that first-year team members were told to create.

Outside of the Ivy League, hazing has caused myriad problems for a number of swim and dive programs. Five former Virginia swimmers were subject to a lawsuit in 2014 for alleged hazing, Drury’s head coach was forced to step back from his coaching role in early 2017, and Western Kentucky suspended its entire men’s and women’s programs for five years beginning in 2015.