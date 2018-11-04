Brophy Prep Boys Win 31st Arizona High School Division I Title

ARIZONA STATE SWIMMING & DIVING HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVISION I FINALS

The Brophy Prep High School boys rolled to their 31st consecutive Division I state title over the weekend in Mesa, topping runners-up Chaparral by 54.5 points. Brophy had four wins on the meet, with Parker Hughes winning the 100 free, Matt Milovanovic taking the 100 back, and a pair of relay wins.

Hughes, a senior, won the 100 free in a time of 45.07 over Boulder Creek’s Jon Carlo LoVullo (45.31), finishing just off his lifetime best of 44.97. A few events earlier LoVullo (20.78) edged out Hughes (20.87) in the 50 free.

Milovanovic, a junior, won the 100 back in 50.93 over Desert Ridge’s Luke Walker (51.38), and was also the runner-up in the 200 IM to Chaparral’s Matthew Leblanc (1:51.54) in 1:53.33.

Leblanc, who won both the 200 IM and 100 breast in Division II last year, did the same double again as he won the 100 breast by two seconds in a time of 56.87.

Brophy Prep rolled to wins in the freestyle relays, as Kolbe Bayless (21.44), Dane Nelson (20.85), Dylan Krueger (21.37) and Hughes (20.57) combined to win the 4×50 in 1:24.23, just off the State Championship Record of 1:23.71, and then Bayless (47.15), Nelson (47.32), Milovanovic (46.36) and Hughes (45.31) won the 4×100 in 3:06.14. Mountain View placed 2nd in both relays. Leblanc had a notable 20.85 anchor for Chaparral’s 3rd place team in the 4×50, and LoVullo anchored Boulder Creek (7th) in 45.86 in the 4×100.

OTHER WINNERS

Chaparral won the 200 medley relay to start the meet off in 1:34.42 over Brophy (1:35.81), with Leblanc producing the top breast split in 25.73. Milovanovic (23.90) and Nelson (20.97) had the top back and free splits in the field for Brophy, while Essias Smith (22.41) was the fastest on fly for 3rd place Desert Ridge (1:36.66).

Smith also won the 100 fly in 49.38, improving his best time from 50.31 to 50.10 in the heats before cracking the 50-point barrier for the first time in the final. Daniel Simmons of Chaparral was 2nd in 50.03

Dylan Melin of Pinnacle won the 200 free by two seconds over Brophy's Bayless in a time of 1:39.86, cracking the 1:40-barrier for the first time.

Diver Daniel Knapp of Skyline won the 1-meter with a score of 515.60 over Basha's Zachory Lundgren (470.90).

Junior Ellis Bohon of Chaparral put on a clinic in the 500 free, winning by over ten seconds in 4:35.33, lowering his previous best of 4:38.37 from March.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Brophy College Prep High School, 410.5 Chaparral High School, 356 Mountain View High School, 261.5 Basha High School, 167 Corona del Sol High School, 145

Full results and team scores are available here.