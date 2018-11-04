Mulcare and Hansson Triple, Trojans Defeat Arizona

USC v. Arizona

November 3rd, 2018

Los Angeles, CA

Results

Scores: Men – USC 155, Arizona 140 | Women – USC 174, Arizona 123

The USC men and women both earned wins yesterday over Arizona, with the men skating by with a 15-point margin.

WOMEN’S MEET

Louise Hansson was key for the Trojans, starting things off with a 25.16 backstroke medley relay lead off as they beat Arizona in the opening relay. Hansson was a triple winner, taking both backstrokes and the 100 fly. She was the only swimmer under two minutes in the 200 and under :55 in the 100, going 54.13 and then 1:58.80. The defending 100 fly NCAA champion took the 100 fly, too, with a 53.00 with Trojan Catherine Sanchez going 54.67 to 2nd.

Sanchez also added a third place finish in the 200 fly, going 2:00.93 behind Caitlin Tycz (1:59.83) and Madison Wright (1:57.22).

Sprinter Marta Ciesla swept the 50 and 100 free, going 22.63 and 49.79, respectively. Meanwhile, Riley Scott was 1:01.64 and 2:12.80 to take the breaststrokes.

Arizona got two wins in the distance free races, with Hannah Cox going 4:51.19 in the 500 and 10:05.11 in the 1000. The Trojans won every other event, though.

MEN’S MEET

The men’s meet was fairly close, as the Wildcats took both butterfly races and the 200 breaststroke. Brendan Meyer was 1:47.68 to take the 200 fly, leading an Arizona 1-2 finish with Mathias Oh 2nd (1:48.91). Chatham Dobbs was the 100 fly victor (48.35), edging out USC’s Alex Valente (48.42).

Meanwhile, in the 200 breast, Sam Iida was the only swimmer sub-2:00, going 1:59.07 to give Arizona another win. In the 100 breast, though, it was all Carsten Vissering for the Trojans, going 53.52. Vissering leads the NCAA this year with a suited 51.82 from early October, but his 53.52 is very strong– that would be 2nd if you erase Vissering’s leading time, behind only IU’s Ian Finnerty (53.49).

Patrick Mulcare won three times, propelling the Trojans past the Wildcats. He took both backstrokes in 47.87 and 1:46.23, while his 3:53.88 took the 400 IM.

Victor Johansson, the NCAA leader in the 500 free, swept the distance free events. He was 4:23.18 in the 500 and 9:05.33 in the 1000. Another double winner for USC was freshman Alexei Sancov, who took the 100 free (44.77) and 200 free (1:37.86).