Arcadia Girls, Canyon del Oro Boys Win Arizona D2 High School Titles

ARIZONA STATE SWIMMING & DIVING HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVISION II FINALS

The Arcadia girls and Canyon del Oro boys won the Arizona High School Division II State Championship titles on Saturday in Mesa, with the girls moving up from 3rd in 2017 while the boys improved from their 5th place finish last year. Chaparral won both titles last year, but moved up to Division I this year (where the girls won and boys took 2nd).

Girls Meet

Arcadia edged out Catalina Foothills by just 21 points, with their five event wins being the key to the title (as Catalina Foothills didn’t have any).

They were led by senior Sydney Carlson, who defended her top seeds in the 500 free and 200 IM. She was the fastest swimmer in the 200 IM field on fly, back and freestyle as she won in a new best time of 2:03.46, taking out Ironwood Ridge’s Haley Mayhew (2:04.00) who made a big push on the breaststroke leg.

Carlson then won the 500 in 5:02.41, slightly off her prelim 5:01.28 but still comfortably ahead of junior teammate Sarah Harman (5:04.87) who took 2nd.

Arcadia’s other individual win came from senior Isabella Fratesi, who narrowly held off Paradise Valley’s Sadie Edwards (1:03.41) to win the 100 breast in 1:03.36, getting under her old best of 1:03.62 from last December.

Arcadia also won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.66, with Fratesi (28.80) posting the top breast split and Carlson splitting 26.13 on fly, while runners-up Ironwood Ridge (1:49.58) had the fastest anchor from senior Hannah Houlton (23.31). 3rd place Catalina Foothills (1:49.61) had the top flyer in Taylor Alicea-Jorgensen (25.66).

They then closed the meet out with another win in the 400 free relay, as Carlson (52.86 lead-off) and Fratesi (52.44 anchor) had key legs for a final time of 3:32.07. Salpointe (3:36.43) was 2nd, and 3rd place Salpointe Catholic (3:37.11) had a 51.34 anchor from freshman Paige Treptow.

Houlton was the only other swimmer besides Carlson to win multiple individual events, defending her titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle. She won the 50 in 23.60 over Treptow (23.86) and Fratesi (23.88), and then followed up with a 51.71 to take the 100 over Treptow (52.45) and Sunrise Mountain’s Ellice Richman (52.77). Both swims were new personal bests, sneaking under her old marks of 23.69 and 51.76.

OTHER WINNERS

Richman won a tight race in the 200 free, using some early speed to get a lead before holding off Ayden Chanin (1:53.07) of Notre Dame Prep and Catalina’s Alicea-Jorgensen (1:53.09) in 1:53.01.

(1:53.07) of Notre Dame Prep and Catalina’s Alicea-Jorgensen (1:53.09) in 1:53.01. Hailey Johnson of Cienega High School won the 1-meter diving with a score of 456.25 over Catalina Foothills’ Isabella Plantz (434.40).

of Cienega High School won the 1-meter diving with a score of 456.25 over Catalina Foothills’ (434.40). Sadie Edwards, who we previously mentioned took 2nd in the 100 breast, won a close race in the 100 fly in a time of 55.20 over Millennium’s Helen Noble (55.33) and Alicea-Jorgenson (55.54).

(55.33) and Alicea-Jorgenson (55.54). Noble had a win of her own in the 100 back, blasting a 54.24 to beat out Sophie Velitchkov (55.78) of McClintock.

(55.78) of McClintock. Verrado High School won the other relay in the 200 free, as Makena Malkemus scorched a 23.37 anchor leg for a final time of 1:38.87. Sunrise Mountain (1:39.91) and Campo Verde (1:40.24) took 2nd and 3rd, with quick anchors from Ellice Richman (23.86) and Treptow (23.41).

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Arcadia High School, 266 Catalina Foothills High School, 245 Campo Verde High School, 164 Salpointe Catholic High School, 149 Ironwood Ridge High School, 141

Boys Meet

Canyon del Oro won the title despite only winning one event for the meet, with that coming in the 200 free relay where they won by a full two and a half seconds over Salpointe Catholic. The team of Landyn Riester (21.40), Alexander Pollock (21.65), Riley Stewart (22.34) and Wyatt Matson (20.89) combined to clock 1:26.28 over Salpointe’s 1:28.78. Salpointe did have a quick 21.02 anchor from Quinn Teller.

Scott Pekarske of Catalina Foothills and Jadan Nabor of Verrado both stood out with two individual wins apiece, with Pekarske’s wins both being successful title defenses.

Pekarske repeated as the winner in the 200 (1:42.02) and 500 freestyles (4:30.80), winning close battles with Salpointe’s Aidan Reagan (1:42.20, 4:31.93) in both. The 200 was a new best time, getting under his 1:42.10 from this meet last year.

Nabor, who won the 100 fly last year, came out on top in the 200 IM (1:51.97) and 100 back (49.89), with Ryan Trichler (1:53.29) of Desert Mountain and Jered Moore (50.71) of Cactus Shadows taking 2nd in the two respective events.

OTHER WINNERS

Desert Mountain won the 200 medley relay in 1:35.18 over Verrado (1:37.53) and Salpointe (1:37.58), with Tanner Falls giving them the top breast split in 26.37. Nabor had the fastest back lead-off for Verrado in 23.29, and Reagan (22.81) and Teller (20.43) were both the quickest on fly and free respectively for Salpointe.

giving them the top breast split in 26.37. Nabor had the fastest back lead-off for Verrado in 23.29, and Reagan (22.81) and Teller (20.43) were both the quickest on fly and free respectively for Salpointe. Teller won the individual 50 free in a new best of 21.37 over Christian Osterndorf (21.65) of Campo Verde, and then placed 3rd in the 100 free in 47.39 behind Moore (46.17) of Cactus Shadows and Riester (47.19) of Canyon del Oro.

(21.65) of Campo Verde, and then placed 3rd in the 100 free in 47.39 behind Moore (46.17) of Cactus Shadows and Riester (47.19) of Canyon del Oro. Daniel Muller of Centennial easily won the 1-meter diving with a score of 571.90, over 100 points clear of the rest of the field.

of Centennial easily won the 1-meter diving with a score of 571.90, over 100 points clear of the rest of the field. Drake Barberii of Rincon won the 100 fly in 49.21 after winning the D1 title last year.

of Rincon won the 100 fly in 49.21 after winning the D1 title last year. Grant Greenbaum of Verrado won the 100 breast in 58.81 over Canyon del Oro’s Owen Art (59.25), finishing just .01 off of his prelim time which was a new lifetime best.

of Verrado won the 100 breast in 58.81 over Canyon del Oro’s (59.25), finishing just .01 off of his prelim time which was a new lifetime best. Desert Mountain then closed the meet out with a win in the 400 free relay, with top legs from Falls (46.30) on the lead-off and Stefan Cooley (46.81) swimming 2nd for a final time of 3:08.76. Canyon del Oro took 2nd in 3:09.70 with a 46.38 anchor from Riester, while Nabor had a blazing fast 44.75 anchor for Verrado’s team that placed 5th.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Canyon del Oro High School, 246.5 Salpointe Catholic High School, 219 Desert Mountain High School, 208 Campo Verde High School, 200 Catalina Foothills, 177

Full results and team scores are available here.