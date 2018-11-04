Strouse, Pattison Lead Chaparral Girls To Arizona HS Division I State Title

ARIZONA STATE SWIMMING & DIVING HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVISION I FINALS

November 2-3, 2018

Skyline Aquatic Center

Mesa, Arizona

Full PDF Results (Divisions I and II)

After competing in Division II for a few years, the Chaparral High School girls made a triumphant return to Division I over the weekend by winning the State title in a landslide victory over the likes of Xavier College Prep and Mountain View.

The Firebirds totalled 477.5 points, with Xavier 2nd with 301 and Mountain View 3rd with 268.

Sophomores Ashley Strouse and Greer Pattison led the way for Chaparral with two individual wins apiece, and both were also apart of their two winning relays.

Strouse, who won the 200 and 500 freestyles last year in Division II, did the same here with a pair of decisive victories. Strouse first took down the 2016 State Championship Record in the 200 prelims in a time of 1:45.67, lowering Taylor Ruck‘s 2016 mark of 1:46.00, and then further lowered it in the final down to 1:45.44. Coming into the meet Strouse’s best time had stood at 1:46.36 from the NCSA Spring Junior Championships in March.

Last year’s winner Kalli Fama of Perry High School was 2nd in a new best of 1:48.45, and the winner of the 100 free at the last two Championships Kyla Yetter of Highland was 3rd in 1:50.81.

Strouse then took the 500 in a time of 4:48.70, with Xavier College Prep’s Mia Rankin 2nd in 4:51.59 and last year’s champ Destiny Kling of Chandler High School 3rd in 4:58.80.

Pattison led a podium sweep for Chaparral in the 50 freestyle, clocking 23.16 over teammates Chloe Zapata (23.90) and Sara Segneri (24.08), and then absolutely demolished the field in the 100 back.

After blasting a new personal best time of 53.74 in the prelims, Pattison equalled it in the final to win by over three seconds. Those swims crushed the Facility Record of 54.72, and fell just .06 off of Misty Hyman‘s State Championship Record of 53.68 set way back in 1996.

Gracie Munk of Xavier was the runner-up in 56.81, and Samantha Covello of Tucson took 3rd in 58.00.

Chaparral’s 200 free relay team of Pattison (23.57), Zapata (23.66), Samantha Krew (24.03) and Strouse (23.18) combined to break their own State and Facility Records of 1:35.04 from 2014 in a time of 1:34.44, with Highland (1:38.04) edging out Xavier (1:38.07) in a tight race for 2nd. Yetter (23.69) and Maddie Wright (23.70) both had quick anchor legs for those two respective teams. Perry’s Fama also had a notable 23.39 anchor for their team that placed 7th.

Three of the same four swimmers went on to smash another record at the end of the meet in the 400 free relay, with Strouse (49.90), Krew (51.54), Segneri (51.85) and Pattison (50.85) posting a time of 3:23.86 to get under their 2016 records of 3:25.78. Xavier was well back for 2nd in 3:31.65.

OTHER WINNERS

Xavier opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Munk (26.56) and Olivia Paliscak (25.54) had the top splits in the field on back and fly as they posted a 1:46.18 to top Mountain View (1:46.49), who had the top breast leg from Emma Becker (28.62). Yetter had the top anchor for 4th place Highland in 23.67. It’s also worth noting that Chaparral DQed their prelim relay.

(25.54) had the top splits in the field on back and fly as they posted a 1:46.18 to top Mountain View (1:46.49), who had the top breast leg from (28.62). Yetter had the top anchor for 4th place Highland in 23.67. It’s also worth noting that Chaparral DQed their prelim relay. Becker won the 200 IM in 2:02.83 over Kling (2:03.31) and Rankin (2:03.57), using the field’s top back and breast splits to carry her to the win. She had snuck under her previous PB in the prelims in 2:06.34, and then crushed it in the final.

The Mountain View freshman followed up with another win in the 100 breast, clocking a best of 1:03.27 to top Chaparral’s D2 winner from last year Riley Courtney (1:04.74).

(1:04.74). Victoria Knapp of Skyline High School won the 1-meter diving with a score of 466.70, with Chaparral picking up some more points with a 2nd place finish from Mia Waters (458.65).

of Skyline High School won the 1-meter diving with a score of 466.70, with Chaparral picking up some more points with a 2nd place finish from (458.65). Senior Natalie Crisci used an incredible back-half to win the 100 fly over Chaparral’s Krew, closing in 28.67 for a final time of 55.31 to lower her previous best of 56.11. Krew had close to a second advantage over Cresci at the 50 with an opening split of 25.72, but couldn’t hold off the sophomore as she settled for 2nd in 55.91.

used an incredible back-half to win the 100 fly over Chaparral’s Krew, closing in 28.67 for a final time of 55.31 to lower her previous best of 56.11. Krew had close to a second advantage over Cresci at the 50 with an opening split of 25.72, but couldn’t hold off the sophomore as she settled for 2nd in 55.91. After placing 2nd and 3rd in the 200 free earlier, Kalli Fama and Kyla Yetter went 1-2 in the 100 free, putting up times of 50.13 and 51.58 respectively. Fama had gone a best of 50.68 in the heats (previous best was 50.93) and then brought it down another half second in the final. Chaparral had Krew (52.19) and Segneri (52.69) take 3rd and 4th.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Chaparral High School, 477.5 Xavier College Prep High School, 301 Mountain View High School, 268 Red Mountain High School, 170 Highland High School, 138.5

Full results and team scores available here.