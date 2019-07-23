Brendan Hyland Continues To Break Barriers For Ireland

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing in the semi-finals of the men’s 200m fly, Irishman Brendan Hyland soared to a new National Record to ultimately finish in 11th place. That’s a vast improvement for the nation who didn’t send a 2flyer to Kazan back in 2015. Hyland was in Budapest, but was a non-factor at that point, producing 1:59.91 for 28th, so in 2 years’ time, the man is on the move.

Hyland busted through the 1:57 barrier for the first time ever tonight, hitting the wall in a time of 1:56.55. That obliterated his newly-minted National Record swim of 1:57.09 he logged in the heats this morning here in Gwangju. That mark replaced his own previous lifetime best and national standard of 1:57.21 put up at the Irish Open in March

The 24-year-old National Center Dublin swimmer is nearing the 1:56.48 qualification time for Tokyo 2020, which is Hyland’s ultimate goal.

Post-race, Hyland stated, ‘I’m disappointed obviously, it would have been unbelievable just to wrap it up, it’s encouraging, it’s a big swim, I mean it’s the best swim of my life but it’s .07 I could have done with, it’s hard.‘

Hyland was entered in the men’s 200m IM, but Swim Ireland confirms he will be dropping that race to instead focus on the men’s 4x200m free relay. The top 12 relay teams earn auto-qualification for Tokyo.