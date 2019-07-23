Gwangju Village, Food Gets Mixed Reviews from Athletes

Several athletes have approached SwimSwam with complaints about the room-and-board conditions this week in Gwangju, South Korea for the 2019 World Championships.

The primary concern has been the food that is being served in the athletes’ village, which one swimmer said was “dripping with fat, soy, wheat, and dairy.”

“There are no options for people with dietary restrictions. We’ve been asking for just plain rice, grilled meats, and plain steamed vegetables,” without any success. Several athletes have also complained that the food was just luke-warm when being served.

The menu is apparently predominantly Asian cuisine, though there are a few options like pizza and french fries, and several have complained of digestive issues caused by the food.

Not all athletes served up the same criticisms, however. One told us that the food was fine. “There are a lot of options and never any long lines,” according to a source. Another said that the food was “very average” but that with such a large group to feed, the caterers were doing a “fine job.” That same swimmer, however, did mention that they thought a lot of the ‘best looking’ food on the line was very spicy, which wasn’t ideal for competition scenarios.

It’s possible that the feedback has been heard, however, as one athlete told us that Tuesday evening’s meal was the best of the week yet, with offerings like seafood patties, spicy chicken nuggets, and a beef patty.

Other complaints have included that the apartments in the athletes’ village are sparsely-furnished and covered in plastic barriers – apparently because the units are to be marketed to the public as “new” after the World Championships. A loud air craft (it was described as a “fighter jet,” though we could not confirm the nature of the plane) did several passes over the athletes’ village mid-afternoon, when many athletes are in “recovery mode,” (in other words, napping).

SwimSwam hass asked FINA for comments on the food and if they’re working to address the concerns, but have not heard anything back as of posting.