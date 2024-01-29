Brendan Burns, Tomer Frankel Post Season-Best Times in Indiana’s Sweep of Purdue

Indiana vs. Purdue

Jan. 27, 2024

Bloomington, Indiana

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Men: No. 5 Indiana 218, Purdue 82 No. 7 Indiana 221, Purdue 79



Indiana fifth-year Brendan Burns did a little bit of everything to lead the fifth-ranked Hoosiers to a 218-82 rout of in-state rival Purdue on Saturday.

Burns began his day with a 50-yard backstroke leadoff of 21.91 on Indiana’s triumphant 200 medley relay (1:25.57) before adding a huge 200 freestyle victory (1:37.27) in his first time swimming the event this season, another individual win in the 100 butterfly (47.34), and a 44.13 anchor on the Hoosiers’ 400 free relay. At last year’s NCAA Championships, the underwater expert placed 1st in the 100 back crown (43.61), 2nd in the 200 fly (1:38.97), and 9th in the 100 fly (44.60).

Perhaps the best showdown of the Big Ten matchup came in the men’s 100 back, where Purdue junior Brady Samuels (47.67) outdueled Indiana senior Tomer Frankel (47.79) by just about a tenth of a second. Frankel got revenge later in the meet when he won the 100 free in a season-best 42.97 ahead of Samuels (43.98). It was an encouraging sign for Frankel given that he was just 44.06 in the 100 free earlier this month vs. Michigan. The 23-year-old Israeli Olympian also contributed to both of Indiana’s relay victories, splitting 20.22 handling butterfly duties on the 200 medley relay before ending his day with a 43.57 split on the 400 free relay.

Jassen Yep stayed undefeated in the 200 breast this season with the fourth victory of his senior campaign in 1:58.78. He currently leads the nation with a personal-best 1:50.71 from the Ohio State Invitational last November, which was nearly two seconds faster than his 17th-place finish at NCAAs last year (1:52.39) that just fell short of scoring range. Sometimes a narrow miss can spark new motivation.

Fellow seniors Maxwell Reich, Armando Vegas, and Warren Briggs also put up promising results against the Boilermakers. Briggs was the only other Indiana swimmer besides Burns to capture multiple individual titles with his wins in the 500 free (4:30.92) and 1000 free (9:21.42). Vegas cruised to a 200 fly victory in 1:48.79, nearly six seconds off his season-best 1:42.80 that ranks 19th in the NCAA. Reich recorded a 1st-place finish in the 100 breast (53.63), where he currently sits in NCAA scoring range ranked 12th nationally at 51.87.

Indiana freshman Toby Barnett touched first in the 200 IM (1:49.52), sophomore Alejandro Kincaid triumphed in the 200 back (1:48.67), and junior Rafael Miroslaw took the 50 free title in 19.93 to round out the Hoosiers’ individual victories.

For Purdue, junior diver Jordan Rzepka tallied season-best scores in his sweep of the 1-meter (409.43) and platform (496.20) events.

Women’s Recap

Indiana junior Anna Peplowski put on an impressive display of versatility in the Hoosiers’ 221-79 blowout of the Boilermakers on Saturday.

She entered the 1000 free for the first time on record and blasted a 9:51.59 that won the event by nearly 20 seconds and moved her up to No. 44 nationally. Peplowski also took 2nd in the 100 fly (55.26) behind sophomore teammate Kristina Paegle (55.18) before leading off the Hoosiers’ 400 free relay with a 49.53 — faster than Ashley Turak‘s winning time in the individual event (49.76).

Indiana sophomore Chiok Sze Yeo dominated the 50 free with a 22.89, not far off her season-best 22.76 from November’s Ohio State Invitational. The Canadian-born sprinter also placed 2nd in the 100 free (51.18) and split 23.82 on the butterfly leg of the Hoosiers’ victorious 200 medley relay (1:38.80).

Indiana junior Ching Hwee Gan took a break from her distance specialties to contest the 200 free (1:47.69) and 200 breast (2:20.70), placing 1st and 4th, respectively. She leads the NCAA this season in the 1650 free at 15:48.70 after placing 2nd last year in 15:46.28.

In the women’s 100 back, Hoosiers junior Mya DeWitt (54.06) rallied from behind to beat Purdue sophomore Abby Marcukaitis (54.27) in a tight battle. DeWitt’s season-best 52.47 from the Ohio State Invitational ranks 35th in the NCAA. She also placed 3rd in the 100 free (51.50) and anchored Indiana’s 400 free relay (3:23.86) with a 50.65 split.

The Hoosiers showcased their depth in the pool with more individual wins from Anna Freed in the 200 IM (2:02.35), Lily Hann in the 200 fly (2:01.22), Kacey McKenna in the 200 back (1:58.53), and Ella Ristic in the 500 free (4:52.52).

On the boards, junior diver Skyler Liu won the platform diving event for the Hoosiers in 378.60, and senior Anne Fowler took the 1-meter title in 332.70. Fowler also dove 3-meter in exhibition and scored 415.58 points – 16 more than Indiana’s dual meet record.

“Obviously, Anne Fowler was spectacular,” Indiana head coach Ray Looze said. “It really couldn’t happen to a nicer person. She’s spent so many hours behind the scenes developing and leading her team of divers that it’s just nice to see her get a little recognition by a performance like that, and I’m super excited about what she’s going to do at Big Tens and NCAAs down the line.”

Looze was thrilled with the decisive victory, but he said the Hoosiers must “lay this one to bed” in order to prepare for a big double dual meet at home next Friday against ranked foes Louisville and Wisconsin.

“Our seniors and our fifth-years were just spectacular today,” Looze added. “They really led the way. They set the tone, and we did what we were supposed to do today. We have two very tough competitions coming up next Friday, so we’re going to have to lay this one to bed and get ready for what I think are two top-10 teams coming in here next week.”