Breast/IM Specialist Caroline Baber Commits to Washington & Lee

Richmond, Virginia’s Caroline Baber will swim for Division III’s Washington & Lee in the fall. Baber competed for The Collegiate School during her prep career and is a year-rounder at NOVA of Virginia.

“I can’t wait to spend the next four years swimming for Washington & Lee University! W&L has the perfect mix of athletics & academics I was looking for and I couldn’t be more excited!”

While primarily a breaststroker and IMer, Baber was often called upon to swim the 100/200 free in high school. She finished 5th in each event at the 2017 Virginia Independent Schools Swimming & Diving State Meet as a junior. As a senior she contributed to the winning 200 medley relay (23.07 anchor), was third in the 100 breast (1:04.58), placed 5th in the 200 IM (2:06.33), and anchored the 5th-place 400 free relay (52.53), all of which helped Collegiate finish third in the girls‘ meet.

In club swimming Baber competed at the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship and earned PBs in the 200 breast, 50 fly, and 100 IM. In long course season she finaled in a number of events (50 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM) at the Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Long Course Championships this summer, taking home a PB in the 100 breast.

Washington and Lee competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Generals won their 11th consecutive title at the 2018 ODAC meet.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.38

200 breast – 2:21.42

200 IM – 2:04.63

400 IM – 4:25.82

100 free – 52.22

200 free – 1:53.39

