Brazilian Confederation of Water Sports Budget Renewed But Reduced

The Brazilian Confederation of Water Sports (CBDA) has been granted a new two-year budget from the Brazilian Post Office, though at a significantly lower value than was given for the 2014-2016 span.

Executive Superintendent of the CBDA Ricardo de Moura says that the reduced budget is natural given the financial crisis that the CBDA and all of Brazil is experiencing. De Moura expressed confidence in the CBDA’s ability to continue to improve Brazilian aquatics in the five disciplines it serves: swimming, open water swimming, synchronized swimming, diving, and water polo. The CBDA will also continue funding its social programs, though on a smaller budget. Throughout 2017-2018 the CBDA will receive 11.4 million Brazilian Reals, which is 10.5 million Brazilian Reals less per year than was awarded to the organization for the 2014-2016 period.

The president of the CBDA, Coaracy Nunes, along with other members from the board of directors, were temporarily removed from the organization last year amid an investigation into the efficacy of the budget requested by the CBDA in preparation for the Rio Olympics. Critics of the CBDA stated that the requested budget was too large, though the injunction was eventually overturned in a Brazilian court and Nunes and the others were reinstated to the board.

The CBDA views this funding as vital, citing that before it received these grants from the Post Office, Brazilian water sports won 4 Olympic medals and 55 Pan-American medals, and since sponsorship from the Post Office began Brazilian water sports have won 10 Olympic medals, 162 Pan-American medals, and 27 world championship medals.