Notre Dame Shatters Records, Sweeps Ball State in Final Dual Meet

Notre Dame vs. Ball State

Results

Saturday, January 28th

Hosted by Ball State

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

WOMEN – Notre Dame 129, Ball State 108

MEN – Notre Dame 148.5, Ball State 82.5

Spearheaded by back-to-back records to open the meet, the Notre Dame men and women downed in-state rival Ball State, with scores of 148.5-82.5 for the men, and 129-108 for the women. Catherine Mulquin, Meaghan O’Donnell, Nikki Smith, and Katie Smith clocked a 1:43.02 in the women’s 200 medley to clear the old record by nearly 1.5 seconds, with Nikki Smith’s 24.50 fly leg serving as the difference-maker. Mulquin and Katie Smith would later take part in the winning 200 freestyle relay. In the men’s 200 medley, the Fighting Irish finished in 1:31.07, crushing the previous standard by 2.5 seconds, led by senior Trent Jackson’s 25.40 breaststroke split.

Notre Dame nearly swept every event, but Ball State got wins in both the men’s and women’s 100 breaststroke from Cullen Tyler (58.78) and Amanda Kedzierski (1:05.59).

Matt Grauslys was the other record-setter on the day; the sophomore better teammate Kevin Bradley over the back-half of the 100 backstroke to win, 50.12 to 50.32. Both swimmers cleared the 50.78 pool record.

Press Release – Notre Dame

MUNCIE, Ind. – One week after a record-setting performance in the Shamrock Invitational, Notre Dame was at it again today breaking several pool records at Ball State. The Fighting Irish men beat the Cardinals, 148.5-82.5, while the women won, 129-108.

STANDOUT SWIMS

Pool Records at Lewellen Aquatic Center

The women’s 200 medley relay team of Catherine Mulquin, Meaghan O’Donnell, Nikki Smith and Katie Smith broke the pool record with a time of 1:43.02. The former record stood at 1:44.47.

The men followed suit as the quartet of Jack Montesi, Trent Jackson, Justin Plaschka and Daniel Speers swam 1:31.07, which broke the previous pool record time of 1:33.65.

Matt Grauslys won the 100 back with a time of 50.12. His time broke the pool record of 50.78 that had stood since 2000. Teammate and fellow senior Kevin Bradley’s time of 50.32 was good for second place and also would’ve set the pool record.

NOTABLE DIVING

It was a great day on the springboard for the Fighting Irish men. Peter Meyers won both the 1 and 3-meter with scores of 283.35 and 314.55.

Cristian Herrera earned second place honors behind Meyers with scores of 248.55 and 280.80.

COACH LITZINGER’S THOUGHTS



On his team travelling in state to compete in a dual meet against Ball State…

“It was nice to be able to travel in state and have the opportunity to compete. Hats off to Ball State for hosting us on their Senior Day.”

On what he enjoyed about today’s meet …

“Our team really enjoys internal competition, and we were able to create some great matchups today.”

On what is next for his squad …

“Now it’s on to championship preparation with different groups heading to the Ohio State Invitational and our women head to the ACC Championships in Atlanta. We have a lot going on and are excited about it.”

MEET NOTES

UP NEXT

The Irish women head to Atlanta for the ACC Championships that get started Monday, February 13. The rest of the squad travels to Columbus for the Ohio State Winter Invitational on February 11-12. Fans can follow the meet on both team Twitter accounts, @NDWSwimDive and @NDMensswimdive. A complete recap of action will get posted to und.com.

Press Release – Ball State