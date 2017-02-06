Ohio State Seniors Clary, Fleagle Post Wins on Senior Day

OHIO STATE VS. WRIGHT STATE

Results (Men)

Results (Women)

Friday, February 3rd

Hosted by Ohio State

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

MEN- Ohio State 153, Wright State 103

WOMEN- Ohio State 153, Wright State 88

Ohio State closed out the dual meet season with victories over Wright State on Friday night. Seniors Josh Fleagle and Andrew Appleby each picked up an individual victory to highlight the final dual meet of their NCAA careers.

Fleagle’s win came in the 100 free, as he raced to a 44.24 to finish nearly 2 seconds ahead of teammates Justin Dunn (45.98) and Justin Rich (46.45). Appleby, on the other hand, picked up his win in the 200 IM. He used his freestyle speed to break ahead after battling closely with teammate Daniel Gloude (1:51.59), turning in a winning time of 1:51.04.

All-American Lindsey Clary was among the seniors taking individual wins on the women’s side. She threw down a 2:17.71 in the 200 breast, finishing almost 2 seconds ahead of teammate Meg Bailey (2:19.40). Clary also took a close 2nd in the 100 breast, finishing in 1:04.66 behind teammate Maria Coy‘s 1:04.26.

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE MEN

Columbus, Ohio— In its final dual meet of the season Ohio State defeated Wright State 153-103 on a day that was preceded by senior day festivities celebrating the careers of Andrew Appleby, Josh Fleagle, Joey Long, Matt McHugh, and Matt Moen

As a team the Buckeyes posted the highest score or lowest time in every event against the Raiders. On the diving boards Colin Zeng continued to dominate the competition. The national champion won on three-meter with a score of 434.48 and one-meter with 411.83. He was the only diver in either event to score over 400 by a wide margin.

To kick off the meet McHugh was joined by Jack Barone, Michael Salazar, and Mossimo Chavez in the first event, the 200 medley relay. The foursome won that one with a time of 1:29.22. Barone and Salazar would win two of the next three events on their own: Salazar won the 200 freestyle at 1:39.79 and a couple races later Barone bested the field in the 100 breaststroke (55.96). In between those two Mark Belanger won the first of his two races. First he claimed the 100 backstroke with a mark of 49.62, then later on he won the 100 butterfly in 49.41.

A pair of freshmen were able to claim first place finishes on Friday. Noah Lense comfortably won the 200 butterfly with his time of 1:48.94, and Alex Jahan posted the fastest time in the 200 breaststroke (2:04.77).

On the other end of the age spectrum, three seniors claimed individual events. Fleagle won the 100 freestyle, something he has now done five times this year, with a time of 44.24. Long was the fastest swimmer in the meet’s longest event, the 500 freestyle; he won that race in 4:40.53. Appleby won the last individual event of the evening, the 200 IM, touching the wall at 1:51.04 to beat out teammate Daniel Gloude (1:51.59).

Also winning events today were Chavez in the 50 freestyle (20.73) and Thomas Trace in the 200 backstroke (1:49.47).

To close out the meet, Andrew Loy, Nathan Christian, Michael Lynch, and Kevin Musterait topped the field in the 200 freestyle relay with their time of 1:22.46. The loudest cheers, though, came for the relay foursome of Fleagle, McHugh, Long, and Moen.

Ohio State’s Winter Invitational will be held next weekend, and the next competition on the schedule is the 2017 Big Ten Championships that will be held at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Please visit this link for any and all B1G Championships needs

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE WOMEN

Columbus, Ohio— Prior to Friday’s 153-88 take down of Wright State, Ohio State swimmers celebrated the careers of five of their own: Lindsey Clary, Kaitlyn Ferrara, Taylor Vargo, Chantel Wynn, and Zulal Zeren.

The Buckeyes claimed all but two events on Friday evening. Things got started off on the right foot when Vargo and Liz Li, Macie McNichols, and Katie Wright combined for a time of 1:43.89 in the 200 medley relay. McNichols followed that up by immediately winning the 200 freestyle, besting the field with her mark of 1:52.38.

Kathrin Demler won two events today. The freshman took first in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall at 56.44, and she also won the 200 backstroke (2:01.08). It was the first time in her career that she won two events in one meet. Fellow freshman Devin Landstra also was victorious today, winning the 100 freestyle (53.51).

Diving-wise, Ohio State was led by yet another freshman, Lara Tarvit. She won on one-meter with a score of 278.40 and she missed out on first place on three-meter by just over a point (261.00).

Both Clary and Vargo claimed individual races on Friday; Clary won the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:17.71 and Vargo won the 200 IM at 2:06.78, the third time she’s won that event as a Buckeye.

Maria Coy posted team-best times in two events. She won the 100 breaststroke early in the meet thanks to her time of 1:04.26, and she followed that up by finishing the fastest among her fellow Buckeyes in the 100 butterfly (57.81).

The other two remaining first place finishers were Meg Bailey and Cheyenne Meek. Bailey won the 200 butterfly (1:59.96) and Meek came in the pool right after her and won the 50 freestyle, finishing in 23.40.

To finish out the meet Meek and Wright were joined by Quinn Fike and Elizabeth Auckley in the 200 freestyle relay, posting a time of 1:37.78. Right behind them was the senior foursome of Zeren, Vargo, Ferrara, and Clary with their time of 1:38.32.

Next up for Ohio State is its Winter Invitational next weekend, followed by the 2017 Big Ten Championships. More information on both events to follow.

PRESS RELEASE – WRIGHT STATE

The Wright State men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams competed Friday night in a dual meet with Ohio State in Columbus. The WSU women fell 153-88 and the men lost 153-103.

The women received first place finishes from Kyah Fleckner (3 meter diving), Emily Hayhow (100 Fly), Sofia Aledo (200 IM) and the 200 free relay team of Ashlyn Roberts, Nikki Borgerding, Hayhow, and Maddie Eckley.

PJ Musser (500 Free), Jeff Ross (100 Fly), Trevor Keriazes (200 IM) and the 200 free relay team of Bradford Johnson, Kevin McCaffrey, Gavin Mickelson, and Thomas Downey compiled first place finishes on the men’s side.

Both teams will return to action February 22-25 to compete in the Horizon League Championships in Chicago, Illinois.